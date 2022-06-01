(AGENPARL) – mer 01 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/01/2022 04:47 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks for the release of the 2021 International Religious Freedom Report on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the U.S. Department of State.

Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will deliver remarks following Secretary Blinken’s remarks.

Religious freedom is both a core American value and a universal human right. Mandated by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, the annual International Religious Freedom Report details the status of religious freedom in 200 foreign countries and territories and describes U.S. actions to support religious freedom worldwide.

