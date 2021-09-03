(AGENPARL) – ven 03 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/03/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of San Marino as they celebrate the Feast of Saint Marinus, and with it, the founding of the world’s oldest republic.

The United States has greatly valued its ties with San Marino, ties based on shared principles, ever since diplomatic relations were established between our two countries in 1861.Noting that this year marked the 160th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s letter to the Captains Regent accepting their offer of honorary citizenship on May 7, 1861, we look forward to continuing our work with San Marino on promoting international trade, democracy, and respect for human rights.

The United States is proud to count San Marino as a friend and partner, and we wish the people of San Marino a joyous holiday and a successful year ahead.

