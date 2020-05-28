(AGENPARL) – gio 28 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America,I sendmy best wishestothe people of Samoaas youcelebrateyourIndependence Dayon June 1.

The United States and the Independent State of Samoaremainclose and enduring partners in the Pacific.Our two countries support shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and prosperity.Samoahasendured a difficult yearmarked bythedeadlymeasles epidemic,and now the COVID-19 pandemic.The United States and Samoa worked together to successfully defeatthe measles outbreak, and we reaffirm oursteadfast support to Samoaas you grapple withCOVID-19, along with the rest of the world. As the United States was trying to bring its citizens home in the face of COVID-19, Ithank your government forhelping us repatriate nearlythree hundredAmericans based in Samoa.

Independence Day is a day toreflect upon andcelebrate the freedoms we enjoyin democratic societies.I wish the people of Samoa aHappy Independence Day!

