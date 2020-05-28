giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SPEECH: PM PRESS CONFERENCE STATEMENT ON THE FIVE TESTS: 28 MAY 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 28 MAY…

DECRETO-LEGGE <EM>LIQUIDITà</EM>: TRASMESSO DALLA CAMERA DEI DEPUTATI

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

PUBLIC DESIGNATION OF FORMER REPRESENTATIVE AMIR ZUKIC OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA DUE…

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA: APPROVAZIONE IN AULA

PUBLIC DESIGNATION OF FORMER REPRESENTATIVE AMIR ZUKIC OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA DUE…

Agenparl

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – gio 28 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Samoa Independence Day [ https://www.state.gov/samoa-independence-day/ ] 05/28/2020 05:05 PM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America,I sendmy best wishestothe people of Samoaas youcelebrateyourIndependence Dayon June 1.
The United States and the Independent State of Samoaremainclose and enduring partners in the Pacific.Our two countries support shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and prosperity.Samoahasendured a difficult yearmarked bythedeadlymeasles epidemic,and now the COVID-19 pandemic.The United States and Samoa worked together to successfully defeatthe measles outbreak, and we reaffirm oursteadfast support to Samoaas you grapple withCOVID-19, along with the rest of the world. As the United States was trying to bring its citizens home in the face of COVID-19, Ithank your government forhelping us repatriate nearlythree hundredAmericans based in Samoa.
Independence Day is a day toreflect upon andcelebrate the freedoms we enjoyin democratic societies.I wish the people of Samoa aHappy Independence Day!
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More