Dear Friends and Colleagues –

We are happy to announce three new videos from RBSCD’s virtual series, From the Vaults:

Reference Librarian Marianna Stell explores a Book of Hours printed by Yolande Bonhomme, a sixteenth-century French woman who owned a printing shop in Paris. Stell asks (and answers!) the question: “Why might Yolande have continued to use her husband’s printer’s marks after she inherited his business?”

Assistant Curator to the Aramont Library, Emily Moore, explores Revolving Doors, a technicolor set of stencil prints by modern artists Man Ray (1890-1976). Moore explains how the unique set of modern art prints rejected contemporary artistic convention in exchange for the abstract and the absurd, creative threads that can be traced throughout the artist’s larger oeuvre.

RBSCD Curator Stephanie Stillo discusses an illustrated edition of Langston Hughes’ poetry entitled Sunrise is Coming After While (Limited Editions Club, 1998). Stillo explains how the visual tribute to one of America’s greatest poets was a close collaboration between author Maya Angelou and contemporary artist Phoebe Beasley.

