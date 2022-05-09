(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/08/2022 08:36 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates virtually in a 3+1 ministerial meeting with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

4:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon is on travel to Qatar from May 9-13, 2022.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION AFFAIRS MICHELE J. SISON

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

—————————————————————

