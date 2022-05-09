(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
05/08/2022 08:36 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
10:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken participates virtually in a 3+1 ministerial meeting with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof at the Department of State.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
4:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Department of State.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
Deputy Secretary McKeon is on travel to Qatar from May 9-13, 2022.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION AFFAIRS MICHELE J. SISON
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.
(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)
