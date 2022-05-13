(AGENPARL) – ven 13 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/12/2022 10:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the Department of State.

10:15 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Washington, D.C.

2:15 p.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

9:30 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith at the Department of State.

10:15 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock HOI at the Department of State.

11:00 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Department of State.

11:30 a.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman joins Vice President Harris for the ASEAN leaders working lunch at the Department of State.

3:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman joins President Biden’s participation in the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon has no public appointments.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS LEE A. SATTERFIELD

Assistant Secretary Satterfield is on travel to Pennsylvania.

ACTING ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS YAEL LEMPERT

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

