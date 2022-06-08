(AGENPARL) – mer 08 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/07/2022 09:48 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

8:45 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken participates in a discussion and question and answer session at the CEO Summit with U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brillant in Los Angeles, California.

9:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken leads a meeting of the Summit Implementation Review Group in Los Angeles, California.

11:30 a.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, and Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes participate in a panel discussion at the Civil Society Forum in Los Angeles, California.

1:45 p.m. LOCAL Secretary Blinken visits the Young Entrepreneurs Expo at the Young Americas Forum in Los Angeles, California.

(POOLED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon is on travel to Germany and France from June 8-10, 2022.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS

Under Secretary Jenkins is on travel to the United Kingdom and France from June 6-8, 2022.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

Under Secretary Zeya is on travel to California from June 7-9, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR AFRICAN AFFAIRS MOLLY PHEE

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR WESTERN HEMISPHERE AFFAIRS BRIAN A. NICHOLS

Assistant Secretary Nichols is on travel to California from June 5-11, 2022.

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

No Department Press Briefing.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this