Public Schedule – June 14, 2022

(AGENPARL) – mar 14 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
06/13/2022 09:32 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN
Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN
DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON
Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND
UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS
12:30 p.m. Under Secretary Jenkins delivers virtual remarks to Bridge the Gap Project’s International Summer Policy Institute in Washington, D.C.
(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)
UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA
Under Secretary Zeya attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.
UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS BARBARA A. LEAF
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON
ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS JESSICA LEWIS
BRIEFING SCHEDULE
2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.
(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)
—————————————————————