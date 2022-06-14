Public Schedule – June 14, 2022

(AGENPARL) – mar 14 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/13/2022 09:32 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

Secretary Blinken attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

Deputy Secretary McKeon attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ARMS CONTROL AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITY BONNIE D. JENKINS

12:30 p.m. Under Secretary Jenkins delivers virtual remarks to Bridge the Gap Project’s International Summer Policy Institute in Washington, D.C.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

Under Secretary Zeya attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH, ENERGY, AND THE ENVIRONMENT JOSE W. FERNANDEZ

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN AFFAIRS KAREN DONFRIED

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR NEAR EASTERN AFFAIRS BARBARA A. LEAF

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT AFFAIRS TODD D. ROBINSON

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL-MILITARY AFFAIRS JESSICA LEWIS

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

2:00 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Ned Price.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

