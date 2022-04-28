(AGENPARL) – gio 28 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Public Schedule for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/27/2022 09:39 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

***THE DAILY PUBLIC SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

10:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on “The Department of State and Related Programs FY23 Budget Request,” on Capitol Hill.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, on “The Department of State and Related Programs FY23 Budget Request,” on Capitol Hill.

(MEDIA DETERMINED BY HOST)

DEPUTY SECRETARY WENDY R. SHERMAN

1:45 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with South African Ambassador to the United States Nomaindiya Cathleen Mfeketo at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

3:30 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Irish Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Simon Coveney at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

5:00 p.m. Deputy Secretary Sherman meets with Belarusian Leader of the Democratic Opposition Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES BRIAN P. MCKEON

