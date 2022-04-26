(AGENPARL) – mar 26 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Strengthens Domestic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity

Ontario Together Fund continues to support homegrown manufacturing and innovation to provide goods critical to the health, safety, and security of the people of Ontario

April 26, 2022

GUELPH — The Ontario government is supporting an investment of nearly $15 million by Johnson & Johnson Inc., makers of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for adults and children. The province is investing $2.5 million through the Ontario Together Fund to help expand the company’s current manufacturing facilities in Guelph. The expansion will support good, local jobs in the region.

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is investing in Ontario’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, while creating good jobs in the province,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “By collaborating with Johnson & Johnson Inc., we are helping to provide the people of Ontario with goods critical to their health, safety and security and positioning Ontario as a leader in drug development and manufacturing.”

“Johnson & Johnson Inc. is an important part of Ontario’s economy and life sciences sector, and our Guelph facility is dedicated to the manufacturing of over-the-counter medications,” said Phil Stewart, Senior Director, Canadian Supply Chain, Johnson & Johnson Inc. “We are delighted to be working with the Government of Ontario to strengthen the province’s manufacturing capacity for products that support the health of Ontarians, and this collaboration will help us grow our site productivity to better serve the health needs of consumers.”

“For over 40 years, Johnson & Johnson Inc. has been a valued member of the province’s life sciences supply chain and Invest Ontario welcomes the expansion of manufacturing capacity for Over-the-Counter medicines at the company’s Guelph facility,” said Trevor Dauphinee, CEO, Invest Ontario. “Our team was pleased to work with the company to help secure this project and looks forward to building on this productive partnership as Johnson & Johnson continues to innovate and grow in Ontario.”

“Johnson & Johnson Inc. has a well-earned reputation as a leading employer and corporate citizen in Guelph,” said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. “We are thrilled at the news of this expansion, and the investment and jobs it will bring.“

– As of April 20, 2022, Ontario has announced a total commitment of more than $72 million through the Ontario Together Fund to support 56 companies and 11 organizations in supplying emergency products, including PPE as well as other solutions.

– Ontario is home to 1,900 life sciences firms that employ 66,000 people and generate over $58 billion in revenues. The pharmaceutical sector alone is responsible for $43 billion of those revenues and employs about 31,000 people.

