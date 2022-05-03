(AGENPARL) – mar 03 maggio 2022 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Election to be Held on June 2, 2022

May 03, 2022

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford today confirmed that the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, has accepted the premier’s advice to sign a proclamation dissolving the 42nd Parliament of the Province of Ontario, effective as of 4:00 p.m. today.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Election Act, the Lieutenant Governor also called for the issuance of writs for the general election to be issued May 4, 2022 and naming June 2, 2022 as the date of Ontario’s next general election.

Media Contacts

Ivana Yelich

Premier’s Office

