(AGENPARL) – ven 20 maggio 2022 This email is to inform you that the City of Sacramento, Community Development Department, as Lead Agency, has issued a Notice of Availability / Notice of Intent (NOA/NOI) to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) for the 920 San Juan Residential Development Project (P21-008).

The draft mitigated negative declaration is now available for public review and comment. The comment period is from May 20, 2022 through June 20, 2022.

The NOA/NOI is available, along with the Mitigated Negative Declaration at the City’s Community Development Department EIR webpage at:

Comments are invited from all interested parties. Written comments regarding the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration should be received by the Community Development Department, NO LATER THAN 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022. All comments should be submitted via email or mailed to:

Scott Johnson, Senior Planner

300 Richards Boulevard, 3rd Floor

Sacramento, CA 95811

Tel: (916) 808-5842

