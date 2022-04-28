(AGENPARL) – gio 28 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

Starting Soon – Pillars of Democracy: The Media

April Slayton of the Library of Congress will moderate, joined by panelists Jane Hall of American University, Chris Stirewalt of the American Enterprise Institute and Marvin Kalb of the Brookings Institution. They will discuss how the media has become a target for intense distrust in some parts of the political world, even as it works to combat the misinformation that is increasingly enmeshed in public discourse.

Jane Hall is an associate professor in the School of Communication at American University, specializing in researching, writing and teaching about the intersection of media and politics. She is the author of “Politics and the Media: Intersections and New Directions.” Before joining American University, Hall was a journalist covering the news media, politics and policy for national publications, including nine years as the media correspondent for the Los Angeles Times in New York.

Marvin Kalb is a nonresident senior fellow with the Foreign Policy program at Brookings. He focuses on the impact of media on public policy and politics. He is also an expert in national security, with a focus on U.S. relations with Russia, Europe, and the Middle East. His latest book is, “Assignment Russia: Becoming a Foreign Correspondent in the Crucible of the Cold War.” Kalb’s distinguished journalism career spans more than 30 years and includes award-winning reporting for both CBS and NBC News as chief diplomatic correspondent, Moscow bureau chief, and anchor of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Chris Stirewalt is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he focuses on American politics, voting trends, public opinion, and the media. He is concurrently a contributing editor and weekly columnist for The Dispatch. Before joining AEI, he was political editor of Fox News Channel, where he helped coordinate political coverage across the network and specialized in on-air analysis of polls and voting trends.

