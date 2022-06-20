NATO Secretary General’s pre-Summit press conference

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES lun 20 giugno 2022
On Monday 27 June 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will give a press conference to preview the NATO Summit in Madrid, at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.
Media Advisory
13:00 CET Press conference by the NATO Secretary General
Media Coverage
Media representatives who have annual accreditation to NATO for 2022 can attend the press point in person.
Media representatives who do not have annual accreditation but would like to cover the press conference, should email Irina Novakova (Novakova.Irina[at]hq.nato.int no later than midday on Friday 17 June, with their full name, nationality, date of birth and media organisation. Late requests cannot be accommodated.
The press conference will be streamed live on the NATO website. NATO will provide broadcast quality video in real time on EBU World feed, EBU News Exchange, and via satellite.
The video will be available for free download from the NATO Multimedia Portal after the event.
A transcript of the Secretary General’s remarks, as well as pictures taken by NATO photographers, will be available on the NATO website.
