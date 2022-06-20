13.9 C
NATO Secretary General’s pre-Summit press conference

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES lun 20 giugno 2022

On Monday 27 June 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will give a press conference to preview the NATO Summit in Madrid, at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Media Advisory

13:00 CET Press conference by the NATO Secretary General

Media Coverage

Media representatives who have annual accreditation to NATO for 2022 can attend the press point in person.

Media representatives who do not have annual accreditation but would like to cover the press conference, should email Irina Novakova (Novakova.Irina[at]hq.nato.int no later than midday on Friday 17 June, with their full name, nationality, date of birth and media organisation. Late requests cannot be accommodated.

The press conference will be streamed live on the NATO website. NATO will provide broadcast quality video in real time on EBU World feed, EBU News Exchange, and via satellite.

The video will be available for free download from the NATO Multimedia Portal after the event.

A transcript of the Secretary General’s remarks, as well as pictures taken by NATO photographers, will be available on the NATO website.

Contact points

Overall Coordination
Ms. Irina Novakova
Tel: +32 (0)2 707 10 03
Novakova.Irina[at]hq.nato.int

General queries
Tel: +32 (0)2 707 50 41
MOC[at]hq.nato.int

TV & Radio arrangements
Mr. Bart Vandendorpe
Tel: +32 (0)2 707 35 78
Vandendorpe.Bart[at]hq.nato.int
 
NATO Video on demand
Tel: +32 (0)2 707 12 27
content[at]natomultimedia.tv

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/news_196933.htm

