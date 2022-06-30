23.5 C
Rome
giovedì, Giugno 30, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Martin Selmayr-2022-06-30 04:34

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

RT @vonderleyen: Glad to address this historic @nato summit in Madrid.

Presence of our Asia-Pacific partners 🇯🇵 🇰🇷 🇦🇺 🇳🇿 highlighted the s…
Twitter – Martin Selmayr

Previous articleIN EVIDENZA – 30 GIUGNO
Next articleJAXA（宇宙航空研究開発機構）-2022-06-30 04:34
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia