June 8, 2022

Manitoba Government Unveils New Protein Research Strategy

Strategy Will Help Chart Course for

Global Success: Johnson

Manitoba is taking another major step toward becoming a global leader in sustainable protein production by releasing the Manitoba Protein Research Strategy (MPRS), Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson announced today.

“One of the key pillars of the Manitoba Protein Advantage is the harnessing of the great wealth of agri-food knowledge and research expertise in our province,” said Johnson. “The Manitoba Protein Research Strategy will strengthen the working relationship between Manitoba’s protein research community, industry and government, leading to collaboration between our province and global experts and institutions to advance strategic priorities in protein research and innovation.”

The Manitoba Protein Research Strategy is a comprehensive strategy that forms a blueprint for the province’s success in the global protein market, noted Johnson. The MPRS highlights 46 strategic research projects under four main themes including climate resilience of sustainable protein food systems, novel sustainable protein product development and processing, digital agriculture to enable sustainable food systems, and waste, water, by-product and co-product utilization.

“Through the effective collaboration of government, industry, academia and non-profit organizations, we have succeeded in developing a strategy that will be key to Manitoba’s success in the global protein market,” said Dickson Gould, chair, Manitoba Protein Consortium. “I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to this important work and shares our vision of Manitoba as a world-class provider of sustainable protein in the global marketplace.”

The full strategy can be viewed at:

[https://gov.mb.ca/agriculture/protein/index.html](https://www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/protein/index.html).

The Manitoba government will also invest $1.5 million to support the hiring of a new Strategic Research Chair in Sustainable Protein at the University of Manitoba, the minister said. In addition to providing specific research expertise, the strategy calls for the chair to become the nexus for research collaboration and knowledge translation activities.

The chair will engage researchers, businesses and industry while leading strategic research priorities that will support investment for long-term economic growth and development of Manitoba’s booming plant and animal protein sectors, the minister noted.

The MPRS builds on the Manitoba Protein Advantage Strategy. Released in 2019, the Manitoba Protein Advantage Strategy aims to grow the plant and animal protein industry, create new value for producers and processors through innovation and value chain collaboration, and attract new investment of $1.5 billion and 1,550 jobs by 2025.

