Manitoba Media Bulletin: Province Advises Temporary Lane Reduction on Pth10 (18th Street) to Accommodate Construction of Daly Overpass in Brandon

June 29, 2022

Province Advises Temporary Lane Reduction on Pth10 (18th Street) to Accommodate Construction of Daly Overpass in Brandon

Motorists Encouraged To

Use Caution and Be Patient

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure advises that ongoing construction to the Daly Overpass will require Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 10 (18th Street) to be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction from Princess Avenue to Parker Boulevard starting at 6 a.m., Monday, July 4 and continuing until approximately July 18.

In addition, vehicles southbound on PTH 10 (18th Street) will not be allowed to turn left (east) on Rosser Avenue. Motorists wanting to turn left are advised to follow a detour route on Princess Avenue, 19th Street and Rosser Avenue. Applicable detour signs will guide traffic.

This closure allows for the relocation of utilities and installation of drainage works associated with the new Daly Overpass Canadian Pacific Railway bridges.

The ongoing closure of Pacific Avenue will remain in effect until approximately December 2022.

The Daly Overpass project will see the construction of a new four-lane bridge with a separate pedestrian and active transportation bridge. The design will also include new on and off-ramps to connect 18th Street with Pacific Avenue, new pathways, and sidewalk and pavement upgrades.

For more information about the Daly Street Overpass project, visit: www.gov.mb.ca/mit/wms/structures/daly_overpass/index.html.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure will update impacts to traffic through the Manitoba 511 information system at www.manitoba511.ca/en/index.html.

