July 19, 2021

FIRE BULLETIN

The Manitoba Wildfire Service advises that due to the continued high to extreme fire danger levels across the province, additional fire and travel restrictions are being implemented effective tomorrow, Tuesday July 20 at 8 a.m.

Outdoor Burning

All provincial burning permits remain cancelled provincewide and new permits will not be issued until conditions improve.

The most significant change is the move to level 4 fire and travel restrictions for area 4, which essentially means the area is closed, and a full travel ban is in effect. Area 4 covers the large area north of the Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border, including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River.

Other restrictions remain in place, with some easing of the rules in areas 13, 14 and 16, which drop to level 2 and will now allow campfires in approved pits between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Level 4 Fire and Travel Restrictions – Imposed in Area 4

• No access permitted. Travel ban in effect.

• No access to cottages.

• Permanent residents must be ready to leave on an hour’s notice.

• Campfires are not permitted.

Level 3 Fire and Travel Restrictions – Imposed in Areas 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8

• Provincial burning permits are cancelled.

• All back-country travel is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit.

• Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds.

• Campfires are not permitted.

• Access to cottages allowed on designated roads; however, travel permits will be required for remote cottages.

• Industry and outfitters may be restricted in their operations, and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information.

Level 2 Fire and Travel Restrictions – Imposed in Areas 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 16

• Provincial burning permits are cancelled.

• Motorized backcountry travel, including ATVs and other off-road vehicles, is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit.

• Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds.

• Campfires are permitted only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

• Wayside parks remain open.

• Landing and launching is restricted to developed shorelines only.

• Industry and outfitters may be restricted in their operations and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information.

Level 1 Fire and Travel Restrictions – Imposed in Area 15

• Provincial burning permits are cancelled.

• Campfires are permitted only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

