Manitoba Media Bulletin: Betula Lake Area Reopening to Local Traffic

June 20, 2022

Betula Lake Area

Reopening to Local Traffic

– – –

State of Local Emergency Continues in Whiteshell Provincial Park

Due to High Water Levels

Manitoba Parks is announcing the end of the evacuation order of Whiteshell Provincial Park’s Betula Lake area to coincide with the opening of Provincial Road (PR) 307.

As conditions on PR 307 continue to improve, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure will open the road to local traffic at noon on June 21. Traffic is restricted to cottagers, permanent residents, and clients of commercial operations at this time. Travellers should note that PR 307 will open from the south only (through Rennie and past White Lake). PR 307 to the north of Betula will remain closed due to high water on the highway and this northern access point will remain barricaded.

Park residents returning to Betula Lake may encounter floodwaters on roadways and should proceed with caution and drive to the conditions. Travellers should proceed to the area during daylight hours and be aware that conditions may change with environmental factors such as precipitation and wind. The Betula Lake pump house will be operating under a boil water order until the water can be tested.

The state of local emergency for Whiteshell Provincial Park remains in place due to lingering high water levels throughout the park and expires July 18. Manitoba Parks is continuously evaluating the situation and will rescind the order if it is no longer required.

Manitobans travelling to any provincial parks are reminded to check and monitor conditions before visiting. All park visitors should check [www.manitoba511.ca](http://www.manitoba511.ca/) for road closures and potential detours before travelling to any parks. Details of all closures are available at [www.manitobaparks.com](http://www.manitobaparks.com/).

