(AGENPARL) – mer 22 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/22/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Mali on the 61st anniversary of your independence.

On this day, we reflect on the hopes of all Malians for a better future. The United States will continue to support the Malian people in their efforts to achieve democracy, peace, and stability. We reaffirm our commitment to work with Malians and other partners in the region to promote development and respect for human rights throughout Mali.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this