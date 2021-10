(AGENPARL) – sab 30 ottobre 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation was Introduced on 10/29/2021:

[SB 199](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79036) (David P. Sokola)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE REAPPORTIONMENT OF THE STATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS.

This Act amends the maps of the district boundaries for the House of Representative and Senate Distr[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79036)

