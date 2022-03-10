(AGENPARL) – gio 10 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Law Library: News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Join us on Thursday, March 24 at 11:00 am EDT for an Orientation to Legal Research Webinar, this time on Federal Legislative History. This entry in the series, taught by instructor Barbara Bavis, provides an overview of U.S. federal legislative history resources, including information about the methods of identifying and locating them. In tackling this area of research, the focus will largely be on finding these documents online. We will be highlighting freely-available governmental websites like Congress.gov, govinfo, and Law.gov, and quickly touch on subscription databases that can be accessed at one’s local public law or academic library.