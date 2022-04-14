(AGENPARL) – gio 14 aprile 2022 FÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONALE DE GYMNASTIQUE

PRESS RELEASE

Key points about the Olympic qualification system for Paris 2024

LAUSANNE (SUI), FIG Office, 12 April 2022

The Olympic qualification systems in Artistic, Rhythmic and Trampoline Gymnastics for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have now been released following approval by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this month.

A total of 318 athletes – 192 in Artistic, 94 in Rhythmic and 32 in Trampoline – will chase Olympic gold in the City of Light.

As the qualification process will begin in the coming months, the FIG would like to outline here the major events and the main elements to be aware of on the road to Paris.

Artistic Gymnastics

– Available places: 96 male gymnasts + 96 female gymnasts

– Venue: Bercy Arena

– Dates: 27 July–5 August

[QUALIFICATION SYSTEM – GAMES OF THE XXXIII OLYMPIAD – Paris 2024](https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001SBoUIqITKs4URRD-rO1G326SfeRDyWK_LJQVE3ld5pZfu8MQCFNqQQI1gXWbGcny9E7YyGh34nX87hV0p4ARHGzywjB3NWgSsyATM8V480lBs6EqEA_0l4wY6zECNQ0pWer0azmaCuxH2ht25Otg4UaAX1MWwllBckKG7wkZqmcCPDhozczQSQ==&c=v16MnWNaS_-AkRFdF1bi1KKgW5yzKMDJNrx3TNSwlEB95OmDcgP_Mg==&ch=P95vZVjQpeAriAKcbFRjGyIDVI2qnAFfQBMCNyK2ulY8-Ct_g80PRQ==)

[– Artistic Gymnastics](https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001SBoUIqITKs4URRD-rO1G326SfeRDyWK_LJQVE3ld5pZfu8MQCFNqQQI1gXWbGcny9E7YyGh34nX87hV0p4ARHGzywjB3NWgSsyATM8V480lBs6EqEA_0l4wY6zECNQ0pWer0azmaCuxH2ht25Otg4UaAX1MWwllBckKG7wkZqmcCPDhozczQSQ==&c=v16MnWNaS_-AkRFdF1bi1KKgW5yzKMDJNrx3TNSwlEB95OmDcgP_Mg==&ch=P95vZVjQpeAriAKcbFRjGyIDVI2qnAFfQBMCNyK2ulY8-Ct_g80PRQ==)

The qualifying path has been simplified compared to that for the Tokyo 2020 Games. The main changes concern the number of gymnasts per team, with a return to a maximum of five gymnasts, who can take part in both the team and individual competitions. Also, while a country that qualifies for the team event may no longer win any additional individual spots above the five places it has already obtained, a country that has not qualified a team can earn up to three places for the individual competitions.

The first places will be awarded in Liverpool, United Kingdom, at the World Championships, scheduled to take place from 29 October to 6 November 2022, where the three medal-winning countries in the team competition will pick up five tickets each to Paris.

Most of the places for the Olympic team and individual competitions will be at stake one year later, at the 2023 Worlds in Antwerp, Belgium. The Qualifications will be instrumental at three levels. At the end of the Qualifications, the nine remaining team places will be awarded and the three next-best-ranked eligible countries will get one non-nominative place. In addition, the All-Around Qualifications’ results will enable eight male gymnasts and fourteen female gymnasts to get their Olympic tickets. The Apparatus finals will be an opportunity for the specialists with places for the top eligible gymnasts in each apparatus final.

The specialists will have another opportunity with the Apparatus World Cup series in 2024. The two best eligible women and men on each apparatus from the Olympic Qualification World Cup Ranking List – based on their best three results out of four in the series – will be Paris-bound.

The last qualifying opportunity will come at the 2024 continental championships, with one All-Around individual place at stake for contenders at each continental event.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

– Available places: 24 individual gymnasts + 14 groups

– Venue: Porte de la Chapelle Arena

– Dates: 8–10 August

[QUALIFICATION SYSTEM – GAMES OF THE XXXIII OLYMPIAD – Paris 2024](https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001SBoUIqITKs4URRD-rO1G326SfeRDyWK_LJQVE3ld5pZfu8MQCFNqQQI1gXWbGcny9E7YyGh34nX87hV0p4ARHGzywjB3NWgSsyATM8V480lBs6EqEA_0l4wY6zECNQ0pWer0azmaCuxH2ht25Otg4UaAX1MWwllBckKG7wkZqmcCPDhozczQSQ==&c=v16MnWNaS_-AkRFdF1bi1KKgW5yzKMDJNrx3TNSwlEB95OmDcgP_Mg==&ch=P95vZVjQpeAriAKcbFRjGyIDVI2qnAFfQBMCNyK2ulY8-Ct_g80PRQ==)

[– Rhythmic Gymnastics](https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001SBoUIqITKs4URRD-rO1G326SfeRDyWK_LJQVE3ld5pZfu8MQCFNqQQI1gXWbGcny9E7YyGh34nX87hV0p4ARHGzywjB3NWgSsyATM8V480lBs6EqEA_0l4wY6zECNQ0pWer0azmaCuxH2ht25Otg4UaAX1MWwllBckKG7wkZqmcCPDhozczQSQ==&c=v16MnWNaS_-AkRFdF1bi1KKgW5yzKMDJNrx3TNSwlEB95OmDcgP_Mg==&ch=P95vZVjQpeAriAKcbFRjGyIDVI2qnAFfQBMCNyK2ulY8-Ct_g80PRQ==)

The first opportunities for rhythmic gymnasts to qualify will come in Sofia, Bulgaria, with the World Championships from 14 to 18 September 2022. The medallists in the individual and group competitions will win places for their countries at the Paris 2024 Games.

The largest proportion of Olympic quotas will be allocated one year later in Valencia, Spain, during the 2023 Worlds. At the end of the qualification competitions, fourteen places for the individual competition and five for the group competition will be awarded to eligible countries.

The 2024 continental championships will offer the last chance, with one place up for grabs at each championship, both for individual gymnasts and for the groups.

Trampoline Gymnastics

– Available places: 16 male gymnasts + 16 female gymnasts

– Venue: Bercy Arena

– Date: 2 August

🔊 Listen to this