27.9 C
Rome
sabato, Giugno 18, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Jeremy Corbyn-2022-06-18 15:31

By Redazione
0
2

Must read

Redazione

Today I was proud to march alongside thousands of incredible activists from all over the country, numerous industries and trade unions to demand action on the cost of living scandal.

#DemandBetter 🪧 https://t.co/LQIWdw5XVJ
Twitter – Jeremy Corbyn

Previous articleMatt Gaetz-2022-06-18 15:31
Next articleNarendra Modi-2022-06-18 15:34
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia