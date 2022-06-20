Immigration Rules part 9: grounds for refusal

(AGENPARL) – LONDON lun 20 giugno 2022

Exclusion or deportation order grounds

9.2.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay must be refused where: (a) the Secretary of State has personally directed that the applicant be excluded from the UK; or (b) the applicant is the subject of an exclusion order; or. (c) the applicant is the subject of a deportation order, or a decision to make a deportation order.

9.2.2. Entry clearance or permission held by a person must be cancelled where the Secretary of State has personally directed that the person be excluded from the UK.

Non-conducive grounds

9.3.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay must be refused where the applicant’s presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good because of their conduct, character, associations or other reasons (including convictions which do not fall within the criminality grounds).

9.3.2. Entry clearance or permission held by a person must be cancelled where the person’s presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good.

Criminality grounds

9.4.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay must be refused where the applicant: (a) has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more; or (b) is a persistent offender who shows a particular disregard for the law; or (c) has committed a criminal offence, or offences, which caused serious harm.

9.4.2. Entry clearance or permission held by a person must be cancelled where the person: (a) has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more; or (b) is a persistent offender who shows a particular disregard for the law; or (c) has committed a criminal offence, or offences, which caused serious harm.

9.4.3. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused (where paragraph 9.4.2. and 9.4.4. do not apply) where the applicant: (a) has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a custodial sentence of less than 12 months; or (b) has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a non-custodial sentence, or received an out-of-court disposal that is recorded on their criminal record.

9.4.4. An application for entry clearance or permission to enter under Appendix V: Visitor, or where a person is seeking entry on arrival in the UK for a stay for less than 6 months, must be refused where the applicant: (a) has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a custodial sentence of less than 12 months, unless more than 12 months have passed since the end of the custodial sentence; or (b) has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a non-custodial sentence, or received an out-of-court disposal that is recorded on their criminal record, unless more than 12 months have passed since the date of conviction.

9.4.5. Entry clearance or permission held by a person may be cancelled (where paragraph 9.4.2. does not apply) where the person: (a) has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a custodial sentence of less than 12 months; or (b) has been convicted of a criminal offence in the UK or overseas for which they have received a non-custodial sentence, or received an out-of-court disposal that is recorded on their criminal record.

Exclusion from asylum or humanitarian protection grounds

9.5.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused where the Secretary of State: (a) has at any time decided that paragraph 339AA (exclusion from Refugee Convention), 339AC (danger to the UK), 339D (exclusion from a grant of humanitarian protection) or 339GB (revocation of humanitarian protection on grounds of exclusion) of these rules applies to the applicant; or (b) has decided that paragraph 339AA, 339AC, 339D or 339GB of these rules would apply, but for the fact that the person has not made a protection claim in the UK, or that the person has made a protection claim which was finally determined without reference to any of the relevant matters described in paragraphs 339AA, 339AC, 339D or 339GB.

9.5.2. Entry clearance or permission held by a person may be cancelled where the Secretary of State: (a) has at any time decided that paragraph 339AA (exclusion from Refugee Convention), 339AC (danger to the UK), 339D (exclusion from a grant of humanitarian protection) or 339GB (revocation of humanitarian protection on grounds of exclusion) of these rules applies to the applicant; or (b) has decided that paragraph 339AA, 339AC, 339D or 339GB of these rules would apply, but for the fact that the person has not made a protection claim in the UK, or that the person has made a protection claim which was finally determined without reference to any of the relevant matters described in paragraphs 339AA, 339AC, 339D or 339GB.

Involvement in a sham marriage or sham civil partnership grounds

9.6.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused where the decision maker is satisfied that it is more likely than not that the applicant is, or has been, involved in a sham marriage or sham civil partnership.

9.6.2. Entry clearance or permission held by a person may be cancelled where the decision maker is satisfied that it is more likely than not the person is, or has been, involved in a sham marriage or sham civil partnership.

False representations, etc. grounds

9.7.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused where, in relation to the application, or in order to obtain documents from the Secretary of State or a third party provided in support of the application: (a) false representations are made, or false documents or false information submitted (whether or not relevant to the application, and whether or not to the applicant’s knowledge); or (b) relevant facts are not disclosed.

9.7.2. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay must be refused where the decision maker can prove that it is more likely than not the applicant used deception in the application.

9.7.3. Entry clearance or permission held by a person may be cancelled where, in relation to an application, or in order to obtain documents from the Secretary of State or a third party provided in support of the application: (a) false representations were made, or false documents or false information submitted (whether or not relevant to the application, and whether or not to the applicant’s knowledge); or (b) relevant facts were not disclosed.

9.7.4 Permission extended under section 3C of the Immigration Act 1971 may be cancelled where the decision maker can prove that it is more likely than not the applicant used deception in the application for permission to stay.

Previous breach of immigration laws grounds

9.8.1. An application for entry clearance or permission to enter must be refused if: (a) the applicant has previously breached immigration laws; and (b) the application is for entry clearance or permission to enter and it was made within the relevant time period in paragraph 9.8.7.

9.8.2. An application for entry clearance or permission to enter may be refused where: (a) the applicant has previously breached immigration laws; and (b) the application was made outside the relevant time period in paragraph 9.8.7; and (c) the applicant has previously contrived in a significant way to frustrate the intention of the rules, or there are other aggravating circumstances (in addition to the immigration breach), such as a failure to cooperate with the redocumentation process, such as using a false identity, or a failure to comply with enforcement processes, such as failing to report, or absconding.

9.8.3. An application for permission to stay may be refused where a person has previously failed to comply with the conditions of their permission, unless permission has been granted in the knowledge of the previous breach. 9.8.3A. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter, or permission to stay may be refused where a person used deception in relation to a previous application (whether or not successfully).

9.8.4. In paragraphs 9.8.1. and 9.8.2, a person will only be treated as having previously breached immigration laws if, when they were aged 18 or over, they: (a) overstayed their permission and neither paragraph 9.8.5. nor paragraph 9.8.6. apply; or (b) breached a condition attached to their permission and entry clearance or further permission was not subsequently granted in the knowledge of the breach; or (c) were (or still are) an illegal entrant; or (d) used deception in relation to an application (whether or not successfully).

9.8.5. A period of overstaying will be disregarded for the purpose of paragraph 9.8.4. (a) where the person left the UK voluntarily, not at the expense (directly or indirectly) of the Secretary of State, and: (a) the person overstayed for 90 days or less, where the overstaying began before 6 April 2017; or (b) the person overstayed for 30 days or less, where the overstaying began on or after 6 April 2017; or (c) paragraph 39E applied to the period of overstaying.

9.8.6. A period of overstaying will be disregarded for the purpose of paragraph 9.8.4.(a) where the overstaying arose from a decision to refuse an application, or cancellation of permission, which was subsequently withdrawn, or quashed, or reconsidered by direction of a court or tribunal, unless the legal challenge which led to the reconsideration was brought more than 3 months after the date of the decision to refuse or cancel.

9.8.7. The relevant time period under paragraphs 9.8.1. and 9.8.2. is as set out in the following table (and where the person previously breached more than one immigration law, only the breach which leads to the longest period of absence from the UK will be taken into account):

Time from date the person left the UK (or date of refusal of the application under row (f)) This applies where the applicant And the applicant left the UK And the applicant left the UK (a) 12 months left voluntarily at their own expense N/A (b) 2 years left voluntarily at public expense Within 6 months of being given notice of liability for removal or when they no longer had a pending appeal or administrative review, whichever is later. (c) 5 years left voluntarily at public expense more than 6 months after being given notice of liability for removal or when they no longer had a pending appeal or administrative review, whichever is later. (d) 5 years left or was removed from the UK as a condition of a caution issued in accordance with section 22 of the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (and providing that any condition prohibiting their return to the UK has itself expired) – (e) 10 years was deported or removed from the UK at public expense – (f) 10 years Used deception in an application (for visits this applies to applications for entry clearance only). – –

9.8.8. Permission (including permission extended under section 3C of the Immigration Act 1971) may be cancelled where the person has failed to comply with the conditions of their permission.

Failure to provide required information, etc grounds

9.9.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused where a person fails without reasonable excuse to comply with a reasonable requirement to: (a) attend an interview; or (b) provide information; or (c) provide biometrics (whether or not requested as part of an application); or (d) undergo a medical examination; or (e) provide a medical report.

9.9.2. Any entry clearance or permission held by a person may be cancelled where the person fails without reasonable excuse to comply with a reasonable requirement to: (a) attend an interview; or (b) provide information; or (c) provide biometrics; or (d) undergo a medical examination; or (e) provide a medical report.

Admissibility to the Common Travel Area or other countries grounds

9.10.1. An application for entry clearance or permission to enter must be refused where a person is seeking entry to the UK with the intention of entering another part of the Common Travel Area and fails to satisfy the decision maker that they are acceptable to the immigration authorities there.

9.10.2. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused where a person seeking entry fails to satisfy the decision maker that they will be admitted to another country after a stay in the UK.

Debt to the NHS grounds

9.11.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused where a relevant NHS body has notified the Secretary of State that the applicant has failed to pay charges under relevant NHS regulations on charges to overseas visitors and the outstanding charges have a total value of at least £500.

Unpaid litigation costs grounds

9.12.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused where a person has failed to pay litigation costs awarded to the Home Office.

Purpose not covered by the Immigration Rules grounds

9.13.1. An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay may be refused where a person is seeking to come to or stay in the UK for a purpose not covered by these rules.