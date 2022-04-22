(AGENPARL) – ven 22 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to News from the Prints & Photographs Division for Library of Congress.

04/22/2022 03:28 PM EDT

We celebrate April 24 as the birthday of the Library of Congress. On April 24, 1800, President John Adams approved the appropriation of $5,000 for the purchase of “such books as may be necessary for the use of congress.” It would take a bit longer for the Library of Congress to have books, a home, […]

