Formula 1-2022-06-20 20:38

By Redazione
0
George Russell with identical moves early on in Canada 🤩

Lap 1 – Schumacher ✅
Lap 3 – Ocon ✅
Lap 5 – Magnussen ✅

#CanadianGP #F1 @GeorgeRussell63 @MercedesAMGF1 https://t.co/QXoEdefe6m
Twitter – Formula 1

