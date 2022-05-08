(AGENPARL) – dom 08 maggio 2022 Auction Opens This Week []

[DVLA Personalised Registrations Header]

—————————————————————

Timed online auction – Opens this week.

—————————————————————

Register to bid now. Bidding starts Wednesday 11th May.

—————————————————————

Don’t miss DVLA’s official timed auction of 2,500 registrations with reserves from £70, which starts this week.

Lot 477

Starting price £300

Lot 1197

Starting price £200

Lot 852

Starting price £200

Timed online Auction – Wednesday 11th to Tuesday 17th May 2022

—————————————————————

all 2,500 registrations on offer with starting prices from £70.

Track your bids online, 24 hours a day during the auction.

a pdf version of the catalogue for this auction.

There is no advantage to bidding at the last minute.

—————————————————————

More information

—————————————————————

All purchases are subject to VAT, buyer’s premium of 7% + VAT and an £80 assignment fee. Once placed, bids cannot be cancelled.

Registrations will not be sold prior to the auction. See catalogue for details. E & OE.

Warning: It is an offence to alter, re-arrange or misrepresent a registration number. There is a maximum fine of £1,000 and the registration number can be withdrawn without compensation.

—————————————————————

[BCA Logo]

Registered Office: Headway House, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7XG.

Stay connected

🔊 Listen to this