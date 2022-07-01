22 C
Doping crackdown in cycling

(AGENPARL) – LUSSEMBURGO ven 01 luglio 2022 The investigation was led by the French OCLAESP under the supervision of the French Public Prosecutor’s Office in Marseille to look into possible doping allegations of a cycling team participating in the Tour de France.    Between 27 and 30 June, a total of 14 locations were searched in 6 countries. Three people were interrogated. The investigation is ongoing and…

Fonte/Source: https://www.europol.europa.eu/media-press/newsroom/news/doping-crackdown-in-cycling

Ultima Notizia