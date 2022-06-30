29.1 C
Dmitry Polyanskiy-2022-06-30 22:56

RT @RnaudBertrand: Legendary Singaporean diplomat and scholar Kishore Mahbubani on the main reason for the Ukraine war: “the absence of the…
Twitter – Dmitry Polyanskiy

