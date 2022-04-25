(AGENPARL) – lun 25 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/25/2022 03:37 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Frédéric Bernard, head of cabinet of the President of the European Council, in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman welcomed the EU’s strong financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine and the unprecedented U.S.- EU and transatlantic unity in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary also reaffirmed the United States’ continued strong support for Ukraine’s European aspirations.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this