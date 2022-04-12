(AGENPARL) – mar 12 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/11/2022

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brain McKeon met today with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Washington. Deputy Secretary McKeon highlighted the United States’ commitment to rebuilding and expanding the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and the shared goal to increase global refugee resettlement. They discussed the importance of finding solutions for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. They also discussed the High Commissioner’s recent travel to Ukraine and Afghanistan, including the international community’s humanitarian response in Ukraine and neighboring countries to assist Ukrainians and other nationals fleeing the conflict. The Deputy Secretary expressed appreciation for UNHCR’s efforts in Afghanistan to provide life-saving assistance to Afghans in need and noted UNHCR’s important role in responding to the crisis in Ethiopia. The leaders reaffirmed our mutual commitment to protecting and securing durable solutions for vulnerable populations worldwide.

