Crossing the Threshold

By Redazione
The James Joyce Centre

Crossing the Threshold
Join us for a beautiful evening of music and poetry with this collaborative work based on the poem ‘Crossing the Threshold’ by Paula Meehan and based on an initial score by composer Stephen Gardner.
Five extraordinary musicians will interpret the poem, Sylvia O’Brien, soprano; Paul Roe, clarinets; Harry O’Connor, violin; Arun Rao, Cello and Shane O’Donovan, percussion and electronics.
Paula will read the poem, which connects a childhood experience in a fever hospital with the Covid crisis, before the musical performance which will include improvisatory elements.
The concert begins at 7.30 pm on Friday, June 24 at The James Joyce Centre, 35 North Great George’s Street, Dublin 1.
It will last approximately 45 minutes.
Tickets are free!
