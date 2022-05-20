(AGENPARL) – ven 20 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog » Congress from the Library of Congress.

05/20/2022 08:30 AM EDT

The Bound Congressional Record on Congress.gov now provides coverage back to 1899. We have previously brought you posts that explore congressional reactions to historic moments in American history, including congressional reactions to the launch of the Soviet satellite, Sputnik. Today, we take a look at congressional reactions to the moon landing, specifically the return of […]

🔊 Listen to this