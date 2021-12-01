(AGENPARL) – mer 01 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/01/2021 02:44 PM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of the Central African Republic on your National Day as you celebrate your nation, your communities, and your families, under your national symbol of “Dignity, Unity and Work.”

The United States is a committed partner of the Central African Republic. Building on the ties forged over several decades through the Peace Corps and other programs, U.S. assistance strengthens rule of law, expands access to justice, promotes respect for human rights, and provides lifesaving assistance for the Central African Republic’s citizens.

Working together, “maboko na maboko” (hand in hand) we can take the steps towards the peace, stability, and prosperity that all Central Africans yearn for.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this