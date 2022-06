(AGENPARL) gio 30 giugno 2022 ​The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is amending the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations.

This regulatory amendment is currently available for public inspection with the Federal Register and will take effect upon publication in the

Federal Register on Friday, July 01, 2022.

Fonte/Source: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/recent-actions/20220630