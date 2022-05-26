(AGENPARL) – gio 26 maggio 2022 Tremendous Demand for Full Spectrum of EDA Program Assistance Indicates Critical Local Need []

MAY 26, 2022

All EDA American Rescue Plan Programs Now Closed to Applications

Tremendous Demand for Full Spectrum of EDA Program Assistance Indicates Critical Local Need

[ARPA Logo and Name]

Since launching its six American Rescue Plan programs in July 2021, EDA has been working expeditiously to equitably move this critical funding into our communities. Today, EDA is celebrating the more than 2,500 communities that designed economic development strategies and submitted projects for this special funding. EDA has officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through September 30, 2022.

The demand and participation for these programs are impressive and reflect the tremendous interest in building upon other American Rescue Plan support, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and further competitiveness legislation that is already benefiting every corner of the United States. Applications reflect hundreds of new participants in EDA programs, an emphasis on an inclusive, equitable recovery, and bolder regional collaborations that will increase America’s global economic competitiveness.

As of May 11, EDA had received approximately $15.8 billion in proposals for the $3 billion available for grant funding through the American Rescue Plan.

EDA’s other American Rescue Plan programs — Economic Adjustment Assistance; Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation; and Indigenous Communities — were also more than four times oversubscribed and received nearly 1,500 applications requesting $3.7 billion.

Specifically:

Applications for EDA’s traditional, non-supplemental funding are accepted on an ongoing, rolling basis. Please note that EDA is also significantly oversubscribed across the Economic Development Assistance Program (EDAP) for work underway in fiscal year 2022. Under EDAP, EDA is administering $220.5 million in funding for fiscal year 2022. As of May 11, EDA has received 266 proposals requesting more than $588 million under these programs, or more than two times the available funding.

The EDA team remains committed to working with communities across the country to fund competitive, locally driven economic development projects and strategies to support equitable economic prosperity.

For the latest news and funding opportunities, prospective grantees should keep an eye on EDA.gov and EDA’s social media channels.

🔊 Listen to this