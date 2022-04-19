(AGENPARL) – mar 19 aprile 2022 [View this email in your browser](https://mailchi.mp/nyas/enews_2022-april?e=28d77a0062)

April 2022

The Chat with a Scientist series is coming to an end!

This Thursday, April 21st, will be the last opportunity to join the LIVE Q+A with scientists working in sustainability. If you can’t join us live you can register now to access the on-demand library. Only registered participants will have ongoing access to the on-demand library of each program. Don’t miss your opportunity to join our last live event and access all ten programs on-demand.

You must be registered by Thursday, April 21st to access the full series.

[Access the Series Library](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=aa66817c42&e=28d77a0062)

In addition to live participation, many upcoming events will also be available to stream on-demand for registered participants.

April 21

[Cancer Metabolism and Signaling 2022](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=e4cd3dcd6d&e=28d77a0062)

In-person event

May 2

[Lyceum Society May 2022 Meeting](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=1128c8170d&e=28d77a0062)

Webinar

May 3 – 4

[Advances in Pain](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=a71c7152f0&e=28d77a0062)

Hybrid event

May 9 – 11

[Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy 2022](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=33f410141f&e=28d77a0062)

Hybrid event

May 26

In-person event

June 7

[2022 Ross Prize Symposium](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=662b1819ce&e=28d77a0062)

Hybrid event

April 21

[Chat with a Scientist](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=1b348a0c99&e=28d77a0062)

Through May 18

[Career Paths 2022 Series](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=ce689d52c2&e=28d77a0062)

June 1

[Scientists Teaching Science 2022](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=6a685f1ea9&e=28d77a0062)

Registration opening soon!

Through July 2022

[Eureka Moments that Changed Science Series](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=764653d91b&e=28d77a0062)

= Webinar = Livestream = Free for Members

[Takeda and the New York Academy of Sciences Announce 2022 Innovators in Science Award Winners](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=5eb66467f5&e=28d77a0062)

Learn about this year’s award recipients, celebrating outstanding research with a Focus in Gastroenterology. Award winners receive $200,000 USD in unrestricted funds.

[The International Science Reserve Announces Executive Board and Unveils its First Crisis Activation on Wildfire Prevention and Management](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=31ecbc654a&e=28d77a0062)

The ISR network unites 1000+ scientists from around the world in a collaborative effort to solve some of the most pressing global challenges with support from New York Academy of Sciences, Google, IBM, Pfizer, UL and others.

[Big Questions for Our Journey to Mars](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=58dcc7c9fd&e=28d77a0062)

🔊 Listen to this