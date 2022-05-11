(AGENPARL) – mer 11 maggio 2022 When scientists work together, great things happen. We saw this with the pandemic. This is why The Interstellar Initiative is so important.

Dear Colleague:

When scientists work together, great things happen. We saw this with the pandemic: scientific collaboration leads to groundbreaking advancements. Promoting partnerships and cooperation in science is one of the main objectives behind the development of The Interstellar Initiative.

The Academy and the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) are looking for applicants for this year’s [Interstellar Initiative-2022-2023](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=53be9f61b3&e=28d77a0062) program, Early Career Investigators who have obtained their doctorate and have been involved in active research for ten or fewer years. There are a few more eligibility requirements you can [read about on our overview page](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=399f337087&e=28d77a0062).

Does this sound like a program for you? If so, I encourage you to apply. If not, I have a personal challenge for you. Nominate a scientist or even several you know for this prestigious program. Help us tell others about this extraordinary program.

Nominate someone or share details about The Interstellar Initiative on social media.

Why should an ECI apply for The Interstellar Initiative?

The Interstellar Initiative provides an opportunity for a young scientist to:

– Grow their professional network

– Strengthen their collaborative skills by working with others

– Learn how to develop a stress-tested proposal with seasoned mentors

– Recognition as a select alumnus of this prestigious group

More importantly, they can develop a proposal for the next great scientific breakthrough that leads to a solution for a real-world human health challenge.

Sincerely,

Megan Prescott, PhD

New York Academy of Sciences

