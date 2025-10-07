BANCA D’ITALIA, MISP n. 66 – Is there an equity greenium in the euro area?

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 7 Ottobre 2025

(AGENPARL) – Tue 07 October 2025 Mercati, infrastrutture, sistemi di pagamento

(Markets, Infrastructures, Payment Systems)

Is there an equity greenium in the euro area?

Number

October 2025

by Marco Fanari, Marianna Caccavaio, Davide Di Zio, Simone Letta and Ciriaco Milano

Mercati, infrastrutture, sistemi di pagamento

(Markets, Infrastructures, Payment Systems)

Is there an equity greenium in the euro area?

by Marco Fanari, Marianna Caccavaio, Davide Di Zio, Simone Letta

and Ciriaco Milano

Number 66 – October 2025

The papers published in the ‘Markets, Infrastructures, Payment Systems’ series provide

information and analysis on aspects regarding the institutional duties of the Bank of

Italy in relation to the monitoring of financial markets and payment systems and the

development and management of the corresponding infrastructures in order to foster

a better understanding of these issues and stimulate discussion among institutions,

economic actors and citizens.

The views expressed in the papers are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect

those of the Bank of Italy.

The series is available online at http://www.bancaditalia.it.

Printed copies can be requested from the Paolo Baffi Library:

Editorial Board: Stefano Siviero, Paolo Del Giovane, Massimo Doria,

Giuseppe Zingrillo, Paolo Libri, Guerino Ardizzi, Paolo Bramini, Francesco Columba,

Luca Filidi, Tiziana Pietraforte, Alfonso Puorro, Antonio Sparacino.

Secretariat: Yi Teresa Wu.

ISSN 2724-6418 (online)

ISSN 2724-640X (print)

Banca d’Italia

Via Nazionale, 91 – 00184 Rome – Italy

Designed and printing by the Printing and Publishing Division of the Bank of Italy

IS THERE AN EQUITY GREENIUM IN THE EURO AREA?

by Marco Fanari*, Marianna Caccavaio*, Davide Di Zio*, Simone Letta* and Ciriaco Milano*

Abstract

This paper examines the risk-return profile of sustainable equity investment strategies in the euro

area in order to assess the presence of a return differential compared to the market index (equity

greenium). The equity greenium includes a component related to financial risk (risk premium)

and a component associated with investors’ possible preference for ESG themes (preference

premium). We find that the returns on sustainable investments diverge from market returns;

this result is due to the different exposure to financial risk factors (risk premium), and not to

the preference premium. Going forward, the emergence of certain risks not fully priced in and

changes in investor preferences could lead to price adjustments and new market equilibria.

This suggests the need for close monitoring of the relationship between sustainable investment

strategies and the traditional ones.

KJEL Classification: G11, G12, G14

Keywords: equity greenium, preference premium, ESG.

Sintesi

Il lavoro analizza il profilo rischio-rendimento delle strategie di investimento azionario sostenibili

nell’area dell’euro, per verificare la presenza di un differenziale di rendimento rispetto all’indice

di mercato (equity greenium). L’equity greenium comprende una componente relativa al rischio

finanziario (risk premium) e una associata alla possibile preferenza degli investitori per i temi ESG

(preference premium). I risultati mostrano l’esistenza di un differenziale di rendimento dovuto

a una diversa esposizione ai fattori di rischio finanziario (risk premium), mentre il contributo

del preference premium risulta trascurabile. In prospettiva, l’emergere di alcuni rischi non del

tutto incorporati nei prezzi e le modifiche nelle preferenze degli investitori potrebbero causare

aggiustamenti dei prezzi e determinare nuovi equilibri di mercato; ciò suggerisce un attento

monitoraggio del rapporto tra le strategie di investimento sostenibili e quelle tradizionali.

Banca d’Italia, Financial Risk Management Directorate.

CONTENTS

1. Introduction

2. Literature review

3. Conceptual framework

4. Empirical analysis

4.1 Risk-adjusted returns

4.2 Expected risk-adjusted returns

5. Regression analysis of the return differential

6. Sustainable flows and assets

7. Conclusion

Appendix

References

1. Introduction1

In recent years investors have increasingly integrated ESG criteria into their portfolio strategies.

While the surge in demand for sustainable stocks may have bolstered their performance, this effect is

expected to wane as the market reaches a new equilibrium. Numerous studies examine the

relationship between sustainable investments and financial performance. Theoretical models

investigate this link by putting forward hypotheses on investor behaviours, time horizons, and

transmission channels. In principle, all else being equal, sustainable investments should carry

relatively lower (long-term) risk, resulting in lower expected return. Furthermore, expected return

might fall below the level justified by reduced risk if most investors are motivated and prepared to

accept some return concession for the goal of promoting socially responsible corporate choices that

can make an impact on the real economy.

Accordingly, in this study ‘equity greenium’ indicates a lower expected return for sustainable

investments. This may in principle be decomposed into two parts: (i) a financial risk component, and

(ii) a preference component specific to green or ESG assets (preference premium).

This paper investigates whether sustainable investment strategies in the euro area have yielded, or

might yield in the future, significantly different returns compared to the market beyond those justified

by financial factors; this would suggest the existence of a preference premium. We take the

perspective of a long-term investor interested in the equilibrium risk-return relationship. Our

conceptual framework draws on the theoretical models of Pedersen et al. (2021) and Pastor et al.

(2021). The analysis is based on the empirical approach of Pastor et al. (2022). The main contribution

of our study lies in its geographical focus, that is the euro area, and its broad empirical scope, which

encompasses climate-related concerns as well as ESG aspects more generally.

We show that sustainable indices in the euro area have performed better than conventional market

indices. However, recent data show a decline in realized returns of sustainable investments, possibly

revealing a shift in market conditions or investor preferences. Furthermore, our recent estimates

indicate that the ex-ante greenium2 has widened to 0.5-0.8 percentage points across five sustainable

equity indices; the greenium of the two most incisive ones is around 1.5 per cent. Against this

background, in this paper we show to what extent the realized risk-return profile of sustainable

investments has diverged from that of the market index, across strategies and sample periods. Our

econometric analysis shows that, on average, the equity performance differential is either not

significant or it depends on the exposure to standard risk factors already documented in the literature,

i.e. it responds to the financial risk component. This latter finding is confirmed by introducing

long/short portfolios that specifically capture the sustainability features of companies.

However, since the estimated ex ante equity greenium tends to widen, it is not clear that the future

risk-adjusted performance of sustainable investments will continue to be explained by standard

financial factors alone. We note that a risk-adjusted return concession on sustainable portfolios,

responding to the preference component, would be consistent with the notion that motivated investors

are prevailing in the market and the market is in equilibrium. Then, firms that care about sustainability

We wish to thank Paolo Angelini, Gioia Cellai, Francesco Columba, Paolo Del Giovane, Tommaso Perez, Antonio

Scalia, Luigi Federico Signorini, Stefano Siviero and an anonymous referee for their useful comments and suggestions.

Here the ex-ante greenium refers to the equity greenium consistent with the first methodology of Pastor et al. (2022),

that is, the implied cost of capital (ICC) differential of the sustainability indices with respect to the market index.

will enjoy a lower cost of capital vis-à-vis firms that do not care. In turn, the cost of capital is a key

condition for sustainable firms to carry out new investments and thus achieve the sustainability

objectives for the economy, be they green climate transition or other ESG goals.

The paper is structured as follows. Section 2 presents the literature review. Section 3 outlines the

conceptual framework. Section 4 investigates the historical risk-return profile of the leading

sustainable equity indices in the euro area and presents the analysis of the expected risk and return on

a forward-looking basis. Section 5 shows the results of the econometric analysis of the link between

risk-adjusted returns and sustainability. Section 6 explores the connection between the excess return

of sustainable securities and investment flows. Section 7 concludes.

2. Literature review

Despite the large amount of research on sustainable finance over the past decade, the relationship

between sustainable criteria and financial performance in the equity market is not unequivocally

established.

Several thematic reviews present the key empirical findings on sustainable equity investments. At the

aggregate level, there are no clear conclusions on the link between sustainability and the financial

performance of ESG investing (Coqueret, 2022; Hornuf and Yuksel, 2024).

Many factors may explain why the literature fails to identify a robust and economically significant

link between sustainability objectives and traditional risk-return goals. A key issue is data gaps: both

the poor quality of available data (Eccles et al., 2017) and the short length of the time series. These

challenges are made worse by the absence of a common framework among ESG score providers

(Anselmi and Petrella, 2023; Berg et al., 2022), the risk of greenwashing (Lyon and Montgomery,

2015), and the unique characteristics of the different E, S, and G factors that are not easily captured

by a single ESG score (Philipponnat, 2023). While regulatory efforts will gradually lead to improved

data availability, significant challenges remain in comparing results across studies that focus on

different countries, industrial sectors (Bannier et al., 2019; Adriaan Boermans and Galema, 2023),

and financial management practices (Hubel and Sholz, 2020; Matos, 2020). These difficulties are

exacerbated by the challenge of measuring the impact of sustainability on variables such as employee

well-being, innovation, pollution, and long-term growth (Van Holt and Whelan, 2021). Finally, there

is a growing agreement that sustainable strategies offer asymmetric benefits, especially during social

or economic crises.3

The identification becomes more complex when climate-related aspects are considered. While

investors do react to climate-related risks, leading to changes in asset prices, in the cost of capital for

firms and in various assessments of financial risk, financial markets likely underprice these risks

(Campiglio et al., 2022; Giglio et. al, 2021; Rebonato, 2023). If this is the case, long-term investors

should be aware of a new type of risk: gradual or abrupt price corrections. In this context, empirical

research can only provide answers to well-defined questions within a specific geographical area and

time period.

The non-linear nature of this relationship is explored in depth by Fernandez et al., 2019, and Rubbainy et al., 2021.

Against this background, we set out to investigate the relationship from the perspective of a longterm investor aiming at the balance of sustainability goals with traditional financial objectives, with

a focus on the euro area and a broad view of sustainability, covering also climate aspects.

The theoretical literature provides a framework for understanding the relationship between

sustainability and profitability based on equilibrium models. Common assumptions include future

sustainability dynamics, the investor’s time horizon and characteristics (such as their composition and

the dispersion of the ESG preferences), and, particularly for climate risk, the transmission channels

(Campiglio et al., 2022). Assumptions about future macroeconomic scenarios are crucial to obtain

comparable results. In this regard, NGFS climate scenarios help mitigate this source of uncertainty

(NGFS, 2019). Additionally, assumptions about the time horizon significantly affect the results,

especially concerning climate risk. The effect of climate risk on optimal allocation is much less

pronounced for investors who can rebalance their portfolio compared to long-term buy-and-hold

investors (Cosemans et al., 2023).

Some equilibrium models postulate that investors with ESG preferences are willing to accept lower

expected return in exchange for sustainability benefits (Pastor et al., 2022; Pedersen et al., 2021).

Other models estimate the cost of capital according to the composition of the investor base (Berk and

van Binsbergen, 2021; Cheng et al., 2023). In equilibrium models, sustainability can either be

disregarded or considered as a factor in estimating expected return, or even integrated into the

investor’s utility function alongside risk and return. The equilibrium outcome depends on the

composition of investors and the dispersion of their ESG preferences: the higher the share of investors

with strong ESG preferences, the lower the expected return compared to that estimated with the

capital asset pricing model.

Sustainability-conscious investors divest from companies with low ESG ratings or high greenhouse

gas emissions, leading to an increase in the cost of capital for these firms. If this increase is significant,

sustainable companies will grow at the expense of ‘brown’ companies, benefiting society as a whole.

Several models explore this hypothesis, but conclusions can differ based on the proportion of green

to brown investors and whether non-green investors are active or passive. For instance, Cheng et al.

(2023) provide empirical evidence showing a significant increase in the cost of capital for brown

companies, while Berk and van Binsbergen (2021) find this increase to be statistically insignificant,

suggesting that active stewardship might be a more effective strategy than divestment. As for

macroeconomic finance models that incorporate climate factors, the study of how climate-related

events may affect financial asset prices requires assumptions about their transmission channels. These

assumptions affect the conclusions on the sign and magnitude of risk premiums. There are two

primary transmission channels for climate risk, both of which can simultaneously influence the

outcomes, leading to differing or even opposing conclusions, as often found in the literature (Giglio

et al., 2021).

Under the first transmission channel, uncertainty about the dynamics of climate change is treated as

a direct source of economic risk. When climate risk materializes, it causes economic damage, which

results in reduced consumption and a decline in the value of assets positively exposed to climate risk.

Consequently, these assets demand a positive risk premium, while those negatively exposed to

climate risk display a negative risk premium since these assets provide an insurance against climate

risk (Engle et al., 2020). Under the second transmission channel, uncertainty about climate damage

stems from uncertainty about the future trajectory of economic activity. In this case, a growing

economy, with high consumption, exacerbates climate damage. The pricing implications are the

opposite of the first scenario: assets positively exposed to climate risk involve a negative risk

premium, while those negatively exposed involve a positive one. (Alessi et al., 2021; Wen et al.,

2020). Investments that mitigate climate damages (negatively exposed to climate risk) tend to pay off

in times when consumption levels are already high and therefore marginal utility is low. As a result,

these investments carry a positive risk premium.

The heterogeneity in the approaches makes it challenging to identify a clear link between

sustainability and climate strategies, on the one side, and their performance for long-term investors,

on the other side. However, long-term investors should consider three robust propositions (Atz et al.,

2023): (i) ESG integration generally outperforms screening or divestment strategies; (ii) ESG

investing offers asymmetric benefits, particularly during social or economic crises; and (iii)

decarbonization strategies have the potential to capture a climate risk premium.

3. Conceptual framework

The conceptual framework for our analysis is based on the equilibrium models of Pedersen et al.

(2021) and Pastor et al. (2021). The first model considers three types of investors – unaware, aware,

and motivated – each with a distinct portfolio choice. Unaware investors, who disregard ESG

information and lack sustainability preferences, make their portfolio decisions based solely on the

traditional mean-variance model (Markowitz, 1952). Aware investors, while also lacking a preference

for sustainability, integrate ESG information into their decision-making process, leading to more

accurate risk and return estimates for each security (Fig. 1).4 Finally, motivated investors gather

information on sustainability and have a preference for it, which shapes the risk-return assessment

and the investors’ utility function. Consequently, motivated investors consider a three-dimensional

space defined by risk, return, and sustainability (represented by the ESG score or other sustainability

metrics). They may select a portfolio with a less favourable risk-return profile than the tangent

portfolio but with a superior ESG score.

The most likely ESG-unaware investor’s frontier has an irregular shape in the aware investor’s space because the

unaware investor does not consider the ESG information, therefore the selected portfolios are not the efficient ones (they

are efficient only in the information set ignoring ESG effects). Both the unaware and the aware investor combine their

respective tangency portfolios (without and with ESG information) with the risk-free asset according to their risk aversion

level.

Figure 1

Risk, return, and sustainability in the aware investor’s space

Source: Pedersen et al. (2021)

In the model of Pastor et al. (2021), all investors acknowledge that sustainability contributes to

explaining expected returns, but they have different preferences for it, including the possibility to

favour poorly sustainable securities. The authors emphasize that the historically higher actual returns

from sustainable assets do not necessarily imply higher expected return for the future. Instead, the

expected equilibrium return should be lower owing to: (i) a preference premium, whereby investors

forego part of their expected return to enhance the sustainability profile of their portfolio; and (ii) a

risk premium, because investors pay a kind of insurance to shield themselves from specific

sustainability-related risks.5

In three-dimensional models, equilibrium prices depend not only on the coexistence of different

investor categories with heterogeneous information and ESG preferences, but also on the share of

each investor category within the market. The variety of ESG tastes leads investors with preferences

for greater sustainability to select allocations along the right-hand side of the efficient frontier, far

from the tangent portfolio (Fig. 1). However, this choice could be undermined in the case of a sizeable

share of investors with lesser sustainability preferences. In such a scenario, motivated investors may

no longer be willing to forego their returns, as doing so would not have a meaningful impact on the

environment and society, but would instead benefit less ESG-conscious investors.

In the following section, we examine the return differential of sustainable investment strategies in the

euro area, both historically and prospectively, to preliminarily assess whether these differences can

be attributed also to a preference premium. The existence of the latter would suggest the

predominance of motivated investors who pursue sustainable investment strategies.

For example, if the economic cycle were to deteriorate due to increased climate risk, more sustainable securities would

achieve higher returns compared to less sustainable ones.

4. Empirical analysis

4.1 Risk-adjusted returns

To illustrate the sustainable investment strategies that may be implemented in the euro area, we

consider five MSCI sustainable indices constructed from the common parent MSCI EMU index,

which covers large and mid-cap stocks across ten markets in the euro area:6 MSCI EMU Low Carbon

Target (henceforth LCT), MSCI EMU ESG Enhanced Focus CTB (ESG Enhanced), MSCI EMU

ESG Leaders (ESG Leaders), MSCI EMU Climate Paris Aligned (CPA), and MSCI EMU SRI (SRI).7

Over the past decade, these sustainable indices have outperformed the market index (Fig. 2), although

in the last two years their performance relative to the market index has turned negative (Table 1).8

Figure 2

Sustainable equity indices in the euro area

(31 December 2013=100; monthly frequency)

Source: Based on Bloomberg data.

Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

The MSCI EMU Low Carbon Target index weights stocks based on their carbon exposure in the form of carbon

emissions and fossil fuel reserves. The MSCI Enhanced Focus CTB index is designed to maximize exposure to positive

ESG factors while reducing the carbon equivalent exposure to carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases (GHG)

as well as their exposure to potential emissions risk of fossil fuel reserves by thirty per cent. The MSCI EMU ESG Leaders

index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to represent the performance of companies

that are selected based on ESG criteria; these criteria exclude constituents based on involvement in specific business

activities, as well as ESG ratings and exposure to ESG controversies. The MSCI EMU Climate Paris Aligned index is

designed to support investors seeking to reduce their exposure to transition and physical climate risks and who wish to

pursue opportunities arising from the transition to a lower-carbon economy while aligning with the Paris Agreement

requirements; the index incorporates the TCFD recommendations and is designed to exceed the minimum standards of

the EU Paris-Aligned Benchmark. The MSCI EMU SRI index provides exposure to companies with outstanding ESG

ratings and excludes companies whose products have negative social or environmental impacts.

The MSCI EMU Low Carbon Target has been excluded from the graph because its time series is available only from

2020. However, it has been taken into consideration in the subsequent analysis.

Table 1

Total return of sustainable equity indices in the euro area

(per cent)

Cumulated

2014-2023

MSCI EMU

-12.5

ESG Leaders

-12.5

114.8

ESG Enhanced

-13.3

-16.0

144.0

-14.3

110.0

Source: Based on Bloomberg data.

To assess whether the return differential can be attributed to the distinct risk profiles of sustainable

strategies or to investor preferences for sustainability, we first decompose the difference between the

risk-return ratio of the sustainable index i and that of the market index mkt at time t. This enables us

to disentangle the contribution of return and risk, as follows:

𝐷𝑖,𝑡 =

𝑅𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑖,𝑡 𝑅𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑚𝑘𝑡,𝑡

𝑅𝑖𝑠𝑘𝑖,𝑡

𝑅𝑖𝑠𝑘𝑚𝑘𝑡,𝑡

𝑅𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑖,𝑡 − 𝑅𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑚𝑘𝑡,𝑡

+ 𝑅𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛𝑖,𝑡 (

𝑅𝑖𝑠𝑘𝑚𝑘𝑡,𝑡

𝑅𝑖𝑠𝑘𝑖,𝑡 𝑅𝑖𝑠𝑘𝑚𝑘𝑡,𝑡

= 𝑅𝑒𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑖,𝑡 + 𝑅𝑖𝑠𝑘 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑖,𝑡

To obtain the decomposition of the risk-return differential for the five sustainable indices, we employ

the annual realized return; risk is defined as the annualized standard deviation of the last 12 monthly

observations.9 The results can be shown on a graph, where, for each index and year, the return

contribution is plotted on the y-axis and the risk contribution is plotted on the x-axis. Points on the

bisector of the second and fourth quadrants represent yearly observations where the risk-adjusted

return of the sustainable index matches that of the market index. Points below (above) the bisector

represent cases where the risk-adjusted return of the sustainable index is lower (higher) than that of

the market.

Until 2020, sustainability strategies generally exhibit a better risk-return profile compared to the

market index (Fig. 3a, blue points above the red bisector). However, in 2021-2023 the risk-adjusted

return of sustainable indices has worsened (Fig. 3a, yellow points below the red bisector). The

investment strategies that differ more from the market index owing to a stronger sustainability tilt

(such as ESG Leaders, CPA, and SRI; Fig. 3b, light blue points) show greater deviations compared

to indices with less pronounced tilts (ESG Enhanced and LCT; Fig. 3b, orange points).

Alternative risk measures have also been tested, such as Value-at-Risk (VaR), exponential moving average (EWMA),

and GARCH, along with other time frames (3 and 5 years), but the qualitative messages remain unchanged. One might

argue whether standard deviation is the best measure, especially when addressing sustainability risks. It could be adequate

if the returns for the period in question also incorporate ESG considerations. Alternatively, at least to quantify climate

risks, expected losses given a forward-looking climate risk scenario (e.g. Climate VaR) could be adopted, although the

challenge remains of integrating it with financial risk measures. This could be an interesting topic for future research

papers.

Figure 3

Risk-return ex-post differential

between sustainable strategies and the market index

(a) sustainable strategies after 2020 (yellow

points) show a worse risk-return profile

compared to the market

(b) more incisive sustainable strategies (blue

points) show a greater deviation compared to

the market

Source: Based on Bloomberg data.

Specifically, the eight areas capture:

Sustainable strategies with a better risk-return profile compared to the market

A = return increases more than offsetting risk; B = return increases with a risk reduction (return increase

prevails); C = risk reduction and return increase (risk reduction prevails); D = risk reduction larger than

offsetting return reduction.

Sustainable strategies with a worse risk-return profile compared to the market

E = return reduction larger than offsetting risk reduction; F = return reduction and risk increase (return

reduction prevails); G= risk increase and return reduction (risk increase prevails); H = risk increases more

than the offsetting return increase.

For illustrative purposes, we focus on the observations in the fourth quadrant, where both the risk and

return of sustainable strategies are lower than those of the market index. Points above the bisector of

the second and fourth quadrant (in the D area) are cases where sustainable indices have recorded

lower returns than the market index but not as low as it would be expected given their lower risk.

This implies that the risk-return profile of sustainable indices is better than that of the market index.

Conversely, points below the bisector (in the E area) indicate that the return differential is larger than

that justified by the lower risk, resulting in a worse risk-return profile for sustainable indices. The

latter case may suggest the presence of a preference premium, as in Pastor et al. (2021), or, in the

terms of Pedersen et al. (2021), a prevalence of motivated investors. For example, consider the yellow

square in the E area of Fig. 3a. It represents the risk-return ratio differential between the SRI index

and the market, observed in 2022. Only part of the negative differential can be attributed to lower

return justified by a lower risk (red curly bracket); the remaining part might be due to a preference

premium (green curly bracket).

Part of the difference between the performance of the sustainable indices and the market index can

be attributed to the causes identified by Pastor et al. (2021, 2022) for the US stock market.

Specifically, they investigate the determinants of the green-minus-brown (GMB) spread – the

difference between the returns of the stocks with strong environmental profiles (green stocks) and

those less sustainable (brown stocks) – observed between November 2012 and December 2020. If

ESG concerns strengthen, customers may shift their demand for goods and services towards greener

providers (the customer channel), and investors may derive greater utility from holding stocks of

greener firms (the investor channel). Both of these channels contribute to the ex-post positive GMB

return. However, outperformance driven by the investor channel tends to be followed by lower

expected performance of GMB going forward. In other words, GMB’s future performance is inversely

related to past performance.

In a similar vein, we examine whether the positive return differential observed in the past for

sustainable stock indices in the euro area is likely to persist in the future or if, as the recent trend

suggests, we could expect lower returns going forward.

4.2 Expected risk-adjusted returns

We adapt the methodology of Pastor et al. (2022) to check for the presence of an expected return

differential between the sustainable indices and the market in the euro area. In their empirical analysis,

the authors find that returns recorded by US green stocks have outperformed those of brown stocks

in recent years, probably due to the customer and investor channels. To assess whether this

phenomenon may persist in the future, the authors estimate the difference between expected return

for green and brown securities, based on the implicit cost of equity capital (ICC).10 This variable is

estimated by equating the present value of a company’s future residual income to its market

capitalization (see the Appendix for details). Residual income is the net profit minus the opportunity

cost for the company shareholders.11 The authors estimate future earnings for the first three years

using regressions on the balance sheet data of the previous ten years and assume a convergence to

industry profitability for the subsequent years. The results indicate an average expected annual return

differential of -1.4 per cent for US green securities over the period from November 2012 to December

2020. Applying the same method to euro area sustainable indices reveals that, compared to the market

index, sustainable indices have lower expected return (Table 2, column 2). This difference, averaging

-0.8 per cent in 2023, is more pronounced for indices with more impactful sustainable strategies. We

conduct the same analysis by replacing the regression-based estimates of net earnings for the first

three years with analysts’ forecasts, which broadly confirm the negative differential between

sustainable indices and market indices (Table 2, column 3).

Pastor et al. (2022) present two approaches for estimating the equity greenium: an ex-ante approach using ICC data

and an ex-post one based on ex-post GMB return. Here we use the same ex-ante estimation, while we consider the expost approach in the next section.

Indeed, a company can report a positive net income without necessarily creating value for shareholders, if the earnings

do not exceed the cost of equity capital.

Table 2

Ex-ante return differential for 2023

(percentage points)

Based on earnings

estimated with regressions

Based on earnings

forecasted by analysts

ESG Enhanced

ESG Leaders

Index

Source: Based on MSCI, LSEG and IBES data.

The ICC of the index is calculated as weighted average of the ICC of each

constituent, based on its market capitalisation.

We also estimate the expected return between 2013 and 2022. Although partly conditioned by the

short data sample available for certain sustainable stock indices, the results seem to corroborate the

earlier evidence for 2023 (Fig. 4).

This evidence suggests that even for the euro area stock market, the expected return of sustainable

investment strategies is lower than that of the market index. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that

over the medium to long term, equity portfolios integrating sustainability criteria will yield a lower

return compared to the market. According to Pastor et al. (2022) this negative return differential can

be justified by the fact that sustainable strategies are likely to be less exposed to certain risks due to

the firms’: (i) resilience to environmental and social risks; (ii) long-term stability; (iii) regulatory

compliance; (iv) enhanced brand reputation; (v) access to capital; (vi) adaptation to changing

consumer preferences. However, the return differential can be even more negative than that justified

by reduced risk if there is a predominance of motivated investors whose required return includes a

negative preference premium.

Figure 4

Ex-ante return differential

(percentage points)

Source: Based on MSCI, LSEG and IBES data.

5. Regression analysis of the return differential

We would like to establish whether the return differential of sustainable indices compared to the

market index observed in recent years is statistically significant. If so, we would like to assess whether

this difference is due to the presence of a preference premium after controlling for the exposure of

the indices to known risk factors (Fama and French, 1993; Carhart, 1997) and to additional factors

linked to customer demand for green goods and services. We use the methodology proposed by Pastor

et al. (2022) which consists of two steps.

The first step of the analysis seeks to determine which fraction of the return differential can be

attributed to the exposure to known risk factors. For this purpose, we estimate a linear regression of

the monthly excess returns of the sustainable indices relative to the market (dependent variable) over

the risk factors of the extended model of Fama and French (2015) and the Carhart (1997) factor:

𝑟𝑖,𝑡 = 𝛼 + 𝛽𝑖,𝑀𝐾𝑇 𝑀𝐾𝑇𝑡 + 𝛽𝑖,𝑆𝑀𝐵 𝑆𝑀𝐵𝑡 + 𝛽𝑖,𝐻𝑀𝐿 𝐻𝑀𝐿𝑡 + 𝛽𝑖,𝑅𝑀𝑊 𝑅𝑀𝑊𝑡 + 𝛽𝑖,𝐶𝑀𝐴 𝐶𝑀𝐴𝑡

+ 𝛽𝑖,𝑊𝑀𝐿 𝑊𝑀𝐿𝑡 + 𝜀𝑖,𝑡

where: 𝑟𝑖,𝑡 is the return differential of the sustainable index 𝑖 over the market return; 𝑀𝐾𝑇𝑡 is the

difference between the return of the value-weighted market portfolio and the risk-free rate; 𝑆𝑀𝐵𝑡 is

the return on a diversified portfolio of small-cap stocks minus the return on a diversified portfolio of

large-cap stocks; 𝐻𝑀𝐿𝑡 is the difference between the returns on diversified portfolios of stocks with

high and low book-to-market ratio; 𝑅𝑀𝑊𝑡 is the difference between the returns on diversified

portfolios of stocks with robust and weak operating profitability; 𝐶𝑀𝐴𝑡 is the difference between the

returns on diversified portfolios of the stocks of companies with low and high investment expenses,

proxied by the change in total assets, which we call conservative and aggressive; 𝑊𝑀𝐿𝑡 is the

momentum factor defined as the difference between the return on the equally-weighted portfolio of

the highest performing firms and that of the lowest performing firms; 𝜀𝑖,𝑡 is the error term.

The regression results show that for some indices, such as LCT and ESG Leaders, the regression

coefficients are not significant,12 revealing that these indices are not distinguishable from the market

index (Table 3). For other indices, such as ESG Enhanced and CPA, the return differential can be

partly attributed to some of the Fama-French factors. Furthermore, the negative and significant value

of the HML coefficient in both specifications indicates that the two sustainable indices are tilted

toward growth stocks. Conversely, the WML coefficient suggests a lower exposure to the momentum

factor.13

Regarding the excess return of the SRI index, the significance of the constant suggests the possible

existence of additional risk sources not accounted for by the six factors.

Table 3

Return differential of sustainable indices

Variable

ESG Leaders

ESG Enhanced

0.010

-0.002

0.004

-0.003

0.032**

0.021

0.002

0.002

-0.012

-0.019*

(0.94)

(-0.20)

(0.72)

(-0.74)

(2.36)

(1.43)

(0.63)

(0.47)

(-1.43)

(-1.94)

-0.018

-0.032

-0.007

-0.013

-0.023

-0.027

-0.003

-0.011

0.093***

0.099***

(-0.56)

(-0.98)

(0.52)

(-1.01)

(-0.61)

(-0.67)

(0.37)

(-1.07)

(3.69)

(3.22)

-0.037*

(0.052)

-0.077*

(-1.86)

-0.023**

(-2.39)

-0.051***

(-2.62)

-0.148***

(-4.96)

-0.240***

(-3.74)

-0.002

(-0.43)

-0.003

(-0.40)

-0.152***

(-7.83)

-0.189***

(-5.44)

-0.072

(-1.19)

-0.063**

(-2.58)

-0.084

(-1.06)

-0.028**

(-2.05)

-0.037

(-0.75)

-0.030

-0.023

0.045

-0.019

0.014

(-0.66)

(-1.02)

(0.66)

(-1.29)

(0.25)

-0.033

-0.022**

-0.066***

0.002

-0.034**

(-1.54)

(-2.32)

(-2.70)

(0.25)

(-2.08)

Constant

0.057

0.108**

-0.003

0.033

0.090

0.161**

-0.008

-0.006

-0.003

0.031

(1.35)

(2.17)

(-0.15)

(1.59)

(1.48)

(2.54)

(-0.62)

(-0.43)

(-0.08)

(0.73)

Adj. R2

-0.05

The standard errors for coefficients are calculated using a Newey –West estimator.

Robust t- statistics in parentheses

p < 0.10, ** p < 0.05, *** p < 0.01

The second step of the methodology proposed by Pastor et al. (2022) involves regressing the sum of

the constant and the residuals, estimated in the first step, on additional variables such as those related

to climate concerns and earning shocks. Since the constant term retains statistical significance

The null hypothesis that the model with no independent variables fits the data as well as the estimated regression cannot

be rejected.

We assessed the robustness of our findings by re-estimating the models over distinct sub-periods. Further regressions

conducted on a sample of 48 observations common to all indices and a sample of 121 observations common to all indices

except the LCT index confirm the results obtained.

exclusively in regressions conducted using the SRI index, the new regression is conducted on this

index only.

The inclusion of a climate concern indicator should reveal whether the heightened focus on

sustainability in recent years has boosted the prices of green stocks and their indices, potentially at

the expense of brown firms' stocks. The inclusion of an earning shock indicator (ES) tries to ascertain

whether there are different effects for firms with quarterly results that significantly deviate from

analysts' estimates. This indicator is intended to capture unexpected surges in customer demand for

green goods and services.14

According to Bua et al. (2024) climate concerns may be captured by means of two indices, namely

the Physical Risk Index (PRI) and the Transition Risk Index (TRI). They are constructed with a textbased approach and distinguish the effect of both climate risk sources on stock values. As in Pastor

et al. (2022), we focus on transition risk and therefore we use only the TRI index and its lagged value.

We estimate the following model:

𝑟𝑡 = 𝛼 + 𝛽1 𝑇𝑅𝐼𝑡 + 𝛽2 𝑇𝑅𝐼𝑡−1 + 𝛽3 𝐸𝑆𝑆𝑅𝐼,𝑡 + 𝜀𝑡

where: 𝑟𝑡 is the sum of the constant and residuals from the regression in the first step for the SRI index

(equation 1); 𝑇𝑅𝐼𝑡 is the unexpected change in climate concerns; 𝐸𝑆𝑆𝑅𝐼,𝑡 is the earning shock indicator

tailored for the SRI index.

We assume that, in equilibrium, all dependent variables in equation (2) have an expected mean of

zero; hence the intercept, if negative, can be interpreted as the ex-ante expected premium on the most

sustainable stocks.15 However, the estimated regression (Table 4) is not significant, i.e. the null

hypothesis that all of the coefficients on the independent variables are equal to zero cannot be rejected.

Thus, although the constant in the first step indicated the presence of an excess return for the SRI

index, accounting for the exposure to known risk factors, this return cannot be attributed to

unexpected changes in climate concerns or earning shocks.

For each security, the earning shock is computed as the stock returns in excess of the market during the three-trading

day windows centred on earnings announcement dates.

See Pastor et al. (2022) for further details about this interpretation.

Table 4

SRI return differential

Variable

0.527

(0.78)

L.TRI

0.011

(0.02)

ES_SRI

4.871

(0.92)

Constant

0.258**

(2.21)

0.672

Adj. R2

-0.012

The standard errors for coefficients are calculated using a Newey –

West estimator.

Robust t- statistics in parentheses

p < 0.10, ** p < 0.05, *** p < 0.01

Overall, the results obtained for the sustainable indices indicate that one or more of the following

statements apply to the return differential: (i) it is not statistically different from zero; (ii) it is partly

explained by the different exposure to known risk factors; (iii) it is not due to changes in concerns

about climate sustainability or earning shocks. In the case of the SRI index a positive return

differential is observed even after controlling for climate concerns and earning shocks. This result

could be attributed to idiosyncratic effects, which could be more pronounced in a less diversified

index. The SRI index includes only 48 securities, less than a quarter of the parent index, with the top

five issuers accounting for approximately 50 per cent of the index's total market capitalization.

Conversely, other indices have a number of constituents comparable to the parent index (as in the

ESG Enhanced and Low Carbon Target indices) or approximately half its size (as in the ESG Leader

and CPA indices). Therefore, there is no evidence of a (negative) preference premium on the part of

investors for sustainable or green assets.

To challenge these results, we employ a second approach based on the methodology of Pastor et al.

(2022), using returns from long/short portfolios based on E and ESG scores from multiple providers.

Compared to the return differential between sustainable indices and the market index, the long-short

portfolio emphasizes sustainability characteristics by taking opposite investment positions between

the most sustainable and least sustainable stocks.

We employ the E score from MSCI and the ESG scores from MSCI and LSEG.16 LSEG scores are

available from December 2015 to December 2023, whilst MSCI scores cover a shorter period starting

from September 2020. The MSCI score ranges from 0 to 10, and the LSEG score from 0 to 100. The

differences in the methodologies employed by the providers result in a low correlation between the

scores; this is more pronounced for ESG scores (Fig. 5). Leveraging different metrics and providers

allows us to assess whether the empirical results are robust across the scoring methodologies.

The LSEG E score’s weight necessary to get the unadjusted E score is not available.

Figure 5

ESG scores – MSCI and LSEG

Source: Based on MSCI and LSEG data.

The construction of the long/short portfolios starts with the calculation of the unadjusted E and ESG

sustainability scores (respectively 𝐺𝐸𝑖,𝑡−1 and 𝐺𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑖,𝑡−1 ) for firm 𝑖 at the beginning of month 𝑡:17

𝐺𝐸𝑖,𝑡−1 = −(10 − 𝐸𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑖,𝑡−1 ) × 𝐸𝑤𝑒𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑖,𝑡−1 /100

𝐺𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑖,𝑡−1 = −(10 − 𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑖,𝑡−1 )

where 𝐸𝑤𝑒𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑖,𝑡−1 is the environmental pillar weight that measures by how much the environmental

pillar contributes to the aggregated ESG score.

The final sustainability scores 𝑔𝐸𝑖,𝑡 and 𝑔𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑖,𝑡 are given by:

𝑔𝐸𝑖,𝑡 = 𝐺𝐸𝑖,𝑡−1 − 𝐺̅𝐸𝑡

𝑔𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑖,𝑡 = 𝐺𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑖,𝑡−1 − 𝐺̅𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑡

where 𝐺̅𝐸𝑡 and 𝐺̅𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑡 are the value-weighted average of 𝐺𝐸𝑖,𝑡 and 𝐺𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑖,𝑡 across all firms 𝑖. We compute

𝑔𝐸𝑖,𝑡 and 𝑔𝐸𝑆𝐺𝑖,𝑡 for each stock in the MSCI EMU with non-missing data. The return of the long/short

portfolio in a given month is computed as the difference between the weighted average return of the

stocks in the top third of the final sustainability score distribution (in descending order) and those in

the bottom third.

Since July 2020, long-short portfolios constructed using the three scores have shown diverging

performances (Fig. 6). Portfolios based on the ESG scores from LSEG and MSCI have reported a

The LSEG ESG score is scaled down by a factor of 10.

positive return and a zero cumulative return, respectively. The portfolio based on the MSCI E-score

has experienced a negative return.

Figure 6

Cumulative return of long/short portfolios

(base=100, august 2020)

Source: Based on MSCI and LSEG data.

The regression has been run under three model specifications, namely the Fama-French three-factor

model, the Carhart model and the Fama-French five-factor model extended for the momentum factor

(Table 5).

Table 5

Long/short portfolio returns

Variable

E – SCORE (MSCI)

ESG – SCORE (MSCI)

ESG – SCORE (LSEG)

-0.037

(0.79)

-0.005

(-0.07)

-0.028

(-0.34)

0.073

(1.35)

0.067

(1.11)

0.060

(0.98)

0.174***

(4.42)

0.188***

(3.41)

0.195***

(3.37)

0.256

(1.25)

0.248

(1.20)

0.089

(0.38)

-0.221

(-1.50)

-0.219

(-1.47)

-0.289*

(-1.84)

-0.319***

(-3.12)

-0.327***

(-3.09)

-0.342***

(-2.94)

0.211***

(3.56)

0.249***

(4.25)

0.192

(1.23)

-0.281***

(-5.03)

-0.288***

(-3.54)

-0.345***

(-2.04)

0.534***

(6.17)

0.554***

(5.57)

0.445***

(2.90)

-0.383*

(-1.81)

-0.215

(-0.83)

-0.230

(-1.05)

-0.288

(-1.00)

-0.099

(-0.67)

0.026

(0.13)

Constant

0.079

(0.82)

0.081

(0.85)

-0.016

(-0.19)

-0.393

-0.431

-0.292

0.222

0.229

(1.43)

(-1.62)

(-0.92)

(1.09)

(1.04)

Adj. R2

The standard errors for coefficients are calculated using a Newey –West estimator.

Robust t- statistics in parentheses. * p < 0.10, ** p < 0.05, *** p < 0.01

-0.015

(-0.18)

0.318

(1.09)

-0.327

(-1.55)

0.044

(0.66)

0.037

(0.55)

-0.361

(-1.50)

-0.303

(-1.24)

The results broadly confirm the previous findings. The long-short portfolios are primarily exposed to

the HML factor, which is significant in nearly all specifications. However, the portfolios show a

negative exposure to this factor in the specifications in columns 4, 5, and 6, while the exposure is

positive in columns 7, 8, and 9. This evidence seems to reflect the heterogeneity in ESG score

methodologies among the providers (Fig. 5). Furthermore, the results confirm the absence of a

statistically significant intercept across the specifications, suggesting that there is no preference

premium associated with investing in sustainable securities during the sample period.

The difference between the return on sustainable strategies and the market return is partly explained

by the varying exposure to known market factors. Therefore, unlike the findings of Pastor et al. (2022)

for the U.S. stock market, we cannot infer the presence of a green preference premium in the euro

area stock market.

6. Sustainable flows and assets

In an alternative regression, Pastor et al. (2022) use net cash flows into ESG funds and the total value

of assets under their management as variables to capture changes in investor preferences, but they do

not find any link with the excess return of green securities. A comparable analysis has been carried

out in what follows for the euro area. According to Morningstar, since 2021, the growth in flows of

sustainable mutual funds and ETFs in Europe has averaged 3 per cent on a quarterly basis, compared

to zero average growth for those with conventional strategies (Fig. 7).18

We refer to the organic growth rate, defined by Morningstar as the cumulative flow for the period divided by the total

net assets at the start of the period.

Figure 7

Sustainable and conventional flows in Europe

(billion dollars; percent)

Source: Morningstar Direct.

Even though the difference in growth rates has gradually narrowed, Europe remains the leading

geographic area for sustainable investments. In 2024, European funds and ETFs labelled as

sustainable managed $2.775 trillion in assets, representing 84 per cent of global sustainable assets

under management (Fig. 8).

Figure 8

Global sustainable mutual funds and ETFs

(market values in billion dollars)

Source: Morningstar Direct.

Flows and assets under management (AUM) of ETFs tracking SRI indices may account for the excess

return of the SRI index that remains after controlling for standard risk factors (eq. 2). For this purpose,

two additional variables have been defined to measure shifts in investor demand for green securities.

The first variable (Flows Norm) represents the total flows into ETFs tracking SRI indices, while the

second (AUM Norm) corresponds to the assets under management of these ETFs. Both variables have

been normalized relative to the market capitalization of a representative stock market index for the

euro area.

Two models have been then estimated. In the first, the excess return of the SRI index relative to the

market, adjusted for the traditional risk factors, has been regressed on: (i) the two new variables; (ii)

the climate concern indicator (Transition Risk Index, TRI); and (iii) the earning shocks. In the second

model, the climate concern and earning shock indicators have been omitted. Table 6 shows the results

of this alternative analysis.

Table 6

SRI extra-return

(monthly data, January 2016 – December 2023)

Variable

∆𝑇𝑅𝐼𝑡

0.538

(0.57)

∆𝑇𝑅𝐼𝑡−1

-0.181

(-0.22)

Earning Shocks

1.425

(0.18)

Flows_Norm

-32860.822

(-0.87)

-30411.214

(-0.79)

AuM_Norm

0.001

(0.84)

0.001

(0.75)

Constant

0.294**

(2.15)

0.296**

(2.18)

0.425

0.363

0.830

0.697

Adj.R2

-0.0345

-0.0130

The standard errors for coefficients are calculated using a Newey – West

estimator. Robust t- statistics in parentheses * p < 0.10, ** p < 0.05, *** p < 0.01

In both specifications, the additional regressors are not statistically significant, consistent with the

findings of Pastor et al.. The inclusion of alternative variables as proxies for demand factors does not

explain the performance of sustainable strategies relative to the market.

7. Conclusion

In this paper we explore the risk and return dynamics of sustainable investment strategies within the

euro area equity market. Drawing on existing theoretical models, our empirical analysis tries to

ascertain whether sustainable strategies yield a return differential compared to the market index and

to identify the underlying factors. The data show that both historical and expected returns of

sustainable investment strategies may differ from those of the market.

However, the econometric analysis for recent years reveals that the ex-post return differential is not

significant after controlling for well-known financial risk factors, as in the Fama-French model. This

holds true for investment strategies that hinge on climate change objectives, as well as for strategies

that have a broader ESG focus. Our results thus depart from the empirical evidence for the United

States, where a statistically significant, although contained, preference premium has been

documented.

On the other hand, the analysis of the implied cost of capital shows that, in the euro area equity

market, the expected return of sustainable investment strategies is currently lower than that of the

market. Therefore, one could expect that, over the medium to long term, equity portfolios integrating

sustainability criteria might underperform the market.

The widespread adoption of ESG criteria in investment management is a relatively recent practice.

Any conclusion is thus preliminary and subject to re-evaluation to account for a number of factors:

regulatory and policy changes, shifts in consumer and investor preferences, corporate responses to

new ESG challenges, and improvements in data quality. Demand for sustainable assets may thus shift,

leading to a new equilibrium where a preference premium for sustainable investments might emerge.

This would lower the cost of capital for sustainable firms, consistently with the idea that the investor

channel of sustainability strategies is capable of producing real effects in the economy. Sustainable

investors would then have to face the trade-off.

Appendix

The implied cost of capital methodology

The empirical analysis of Pastor et al. (2022) on the difference between expected return for

sustainable and non-sustainable securities is based on the implicit cost of equity capital using a multistage residual income formulation (Gebhardt et al. 2001):

𝐸𝑡 [𝑁𝐼𝑖,𝑡+𝑛 ]

𝑀𝑖,𝑡 = 𝐵𝑖,𝑡 + ∑

𝐸𝑡 [𝑁𝐼𝑖,𝑡+12 ]

−𝒓𝒊,𝒆

11 𝐸𝑡 [𝐵𝑖,𝑡+𝑛−1 ]

𝑛=1

(1+𝒓𝒊,𝒆 )

𝐸𝑡 [𝐵𝑖,𝑡+𝑛−1 ] +

𝐸𝑡 [𝐵𝑖,𝑡+11 ]

−𝒓𝒊,𝒆

𝑟𝑖,𝑒 (1+𝒓𝒊,𝒆 )

𝐸𝑡 [𝐵𝑖,𝑡+11 ]

where

𝑀𝑖,𝑡 is the market capitalization of company 𝑖 in year 𝑡 of evaluation,

𝐵𝑖,𝑡 is the book value of equity,

𝑟𝑖,𝑒 is the implicit cost of equity capital,

𝐸𝑡 [ ] is the expected value (given the information available in year t),

𝑁𝐼𝑖,𝑡+𝑛 is the net income excluding extraordinary income components.

𝐸 [𝑁𝐼

The difference in the numerator of the two sums (𝐸 𝑡[𝐵 𝑖,𝑡+𝑛 ] − 𝑟𝑖,𝑒 ) represents the residual income of

𝑖,𝑡+𝑛−1

company 𝑖 in year 𝑡 + 𝑛. The model involves discounting the residual income for the subsequent

eleven years and a delayed perpetuity. Earnings and balance sheet estimates for the first three years

are obtained through pooled cross-section regressions estimated on balance sheet data from the

previous ten years. This specification draws from Hou et al. (2012):

𝑁𝐼𝑖,𝑡+𝑛 = 𝛼0 + 𝛼1 𝐴𝑖,𝑡 + 𝛼2 𝐷𝑖,𝑡 +𝛼3 𝐷𝐷𝑖,𝑡 + +𝛼4 𝑁𝐼𝑖,𝑡 + +𝛼5 𝑁𝑒𝑔𝑁𝐼𝑖,𝑡 +𝛼6 𝐴𝐶𝑖,𝑡 + 𝜀𝑖,𝑡+𝑛

where

𝐴𝑖,𝑡 is the total assets,

𝐷𝑖,𝑡 is the dividend payment,

𝐷𝐷𝑖,𝑡 is the dummy variable that equals 1 for dividend payers and 0 otherwise,

𝑁𝐼𝑖,𝑡 is the net income before extraordinary items,

𝑁𝑒𝑔𝑁𝐼𝑖,𝑡 is a dummy variable equals 1 for firms with earnings and 0 otherwise,

𝐴𝐶𝑖,𝑡 is accruals calculated as the difference between earnings and cash flows from operations.

The book value is updated considering earnings and dividends (clean surplus accounting).19

For the subsequent eight years, estimates of the two variables are derived assuming that the ratio

between them (interpretable as the rate of return on capital) converges linearly to the sector's historical

median, while for 𝑛 ≥ 12 the residual income is a perpetuity.

The estimation of the expected return of company 𝑖 is obtained by identifying the rate 𝑟𝑖,𝑒 that equals

the present value of future residual incomes to its market capitalization (𝑀𝑖,𝑡 ).

The clean surplus accounting allows for the calculation of the equity book value based on net earnings and distributed

dividends. 𝐵𝑡+𝑛 = 𝐵𝑡+𝑛−1 + 𝑁𝐼𝑡+𝑛 − 𝐷𝑡+𝑛 where 𝐷𝑡+𝑛 is the dividend distributed in year 𝑡 + 𝑛.

References

Adriaan Boermans, M., & Galema, R., (2023). "Carbon home bias of European investors" Working

Papers 786, DNB.

Alessi, L., Ossola, E., & Panizca, R., (2021). “What greenium matters in the stock market? The role

of greenhouse gas emissions and environmental disclosures”. Journal of Financial Stability, 54,

100869.

Anselmi, G., & Petrella, G., (2023). “ESG ratings: disagreement across providers and effect on stock

Atz, U., Van Holt, T., Liu, Z. Z., & Bruno, C., (2023). “Does sustainability generate better financial

performance? Review, meta-analysis, and Propositions”. Journal of Sustainable Finance &

Investment, 13(1), 802-825.

Bannier, C. E., Bofinger, Y., & Rock, B., (2019). “Doing safe by doing good: risk and return of ESG

investing in the U.S. and Europe. CFS Working paper series 621, 51.

Berg, F., Kölbel, J.F., & Rigobon, R., (2022). “Aggregate Confusion: The Divergence of ESG

Ratings”. Review of Finance, 26(6), 315–1344,

Bua, G., Kapp, D., Ramella, F., & Rognone, L., (2024). “Transition versus physical climate risk

pricing in European financial markets: a text-based approach”. The European Journal of Finance, 135.

Campiglio. E., Daumas, L., Monnin, P., & Von Jagow, A., (2022). “Climate-related risk in financial

assets”. Journal of Economic Survey, 1-43.

Carhart, M. M., (1997). “On Persistence in Mutual Fund Performance”. The Journal of Finance 52,

57-82.

Cheng, G., Jondeau, E., Mojon, B., & Vayanos, D., (2023). “The impact of green investors on stock

prices”. BIS working papers, 1127.

Coqueret, G., (2022). “Perspective in sustainable equity investing”, Taylor and Francis Ltd.

Cosemans, M., Hut, X., & van Dijk, M., (2023). “Climate change and long-horizon portfolio choice:

Eccles, R. G., Dastrapeli, M. D., & Potter, J., (2017). “How to integrate ESG into investment decisionmaking: Results of a global survey of institutional investors”. Journal of Applied Corporate Finance

29(4), 125-133.

Engle, R. F., Giglio, S., Kelly, B., Lee, H., & Stroebel, J., (2020). “Hedging climate change news”.

Review of Financial Studies 33(3), 1184-1216.

Fama, E. F., & French, K. R., (1993). “Common Risk Factors in the Returns on Stocks and Bonds”.

Journal of Financial Economics, 33, 3-56.

Fama, E. F., & French, K. R., (2015). “A Five-Factor Asset Pricing Model.” Journal of Financial

Economics, 116, 1-22.

Fernandez, M. S., Abu-Alkheil, A., & Khartabiel, G.M., (2019). “Do German green mutual funds

perform better than their Peers?”. Business Economic Research Journal, 10, 297-312.

Gebhardt, W. R., Lee, C. M. C., & Swaminathan, B., (2001). “Toward an implied cost of capital”.

Journal of Accounting Research 39, 135–176.

Giglio, S., Kelly, B., & Stroebel, J., (2021). “Climate Finance”. Annual Review of Financial

Economics 13: 15-36.

Hornuf, L., & Yuksel, G., (2024). “The performance of socially responsible investments: a metaanalysis”. European Financial Management, 30, 1012-1061.

Hou, K., van Dijk, M., & Shang, Y., (2012). “The implied cost of capital: a new approach”, Journal

of Accounting and Economics, 53(3), 504-526.

Hubel, B., & Sholz, H., (2020). “Integrating Sustainability Risks in Asset Management: The Role of

ESG Exposures and ESG Ratings”. Journal of Asset Management, 21(1), 52-69.

Lyon, T.P., & Montgomery, A.W., (2015). “The means and end of greenwash”. Organization &

Environment, 28(2), 223-249.

Markowitz, H., (1952). “Portfolio Selection”. Journal of Finance, 7(1), 77-91.

NGFS, (2019). “A call for action – Climate change as a source of financial risk”. Network for

Greening the Financial System.

Pástor, L., Stambaugh, R. F., & Taylor, L. A., (2021). “Sustainable investing in equilibrium.” Journal

of Financial Economics, 142(2), 550-571.

Pástor, L., Stambaugh, R. F., & Taylor, L. A., (2022). “Dissecting green returns.” Journal of Financial

Economics, 146, 403-424.

Pedersen, L. H., Fitzgibbons, S., & Pomorski, L., (2021). “Responsible investing: The ESG-efficient

frontier.” Journal of Financial Economics, 142(2), 572-597.

Philipponnat, T., (2023). “Regulating ESG ratings to strengthen sustainable investors”. Finance

Watch Policy Brief, May 2023.

Rebonato, R., (2023). “Asleep at the wheel? The risk of sudden price adjustments for climate risk”.

The Journal of Portfolio Management, 50(2).

Rubbainy, G., Khalid, A.A., Samitas, A., & Ali, S., (2021). “Are ESG stocks safe-haven during

COVID-19?”. Studies in Economics and Finance, 39(2).

Van Holt, T., & Whelan, T., (2021). “Research frontiers in the era of embedding sustainability:

bringing social and environmental systems to the forefront”. Journal of Sustainability Research, 3(2).

Wen, F., Wu, N., & Gong, X., (2020). “China’s carbon emissions trading and stock returns”. Energy

Economics, 86, 104627.

Recently published papers in the ‘Markets, Infrastructures, Payment Systems’ series

n. 29

TARGET2 analytical tools for regulatory compliance, by Marc Glowka, Alexander Müller,

Livia Polo Friz, Sara Testi, Massimo Valentini and Stefano Vespucci (Institutional Issues)

n. 30

The security of retail payment instruments: evidence from supervisory data, by Massimiliano

Cologgi (Research Papers)

n. 31

Open Banking in the payment system: infrastructural evolution, innovation and security,

supervisory and oversight practices, by Roberto Pellitteri, Ravenio Parrini, Carlo Cafarotti

and Benedetto Andrea De Vendictis (Institutional Issues) (in Italian)

n. 32

Banks’ liquidity transformation rate: determinants and impact on lending, by Raffaele Lenzi,

Stefano Nobili, Filippo Perazzoli and Rosario Romeo (Research Papers)

n. 33

Investor behavior under market stress: evidence from the Italian sovereign bond market, by

Onofrio Panzarino (Research Papers)

n. 34

Siamese neural networks for detecting banknote printing defects, by Katia Boria, Andrea

Luciani, Sabina Marchetti and Marco Viticoli (Research Papers) (in Italian)

n. 35

Quantum safe payment systems, by Elena Bucciol and Pietro Tiberi

n. 36

Investigating the determinants of corporate bond credit spreads in the euro area, by Simone

Letta and Pasquale Mirante

n. 37

Smart Derivative Contracts in DatalogMTL, by Andrea Colombo, Luigi Bellomarini, Stefano

Ceri and Eleonora Laurenza

n. 38

Making it through the (crypto) winter: facts, figures and policy issues, by Guerino Ardizzi,

Marco Bevilacqua, Emanuela Cerrato and Alberto Di Iorio

n. 39

The Emissions Trading System of the European Union (EU ETS), by Mauro Bufano, Fabio

Capasso, Johnny Di Giampaolo and Nicola Pellegrini (in Italian)

n. 40

Banknote migration and the estimation of circulation in euro area countries: the italian

case, by Claudio Doria, Gianluca Maddaloni, Giuseppina Marocchi, Ferdinando Sasso,

Luca Serrai and Simonetta Zappa (in Italian)

n. 41

Assessing credit risk sensitivity to climate and energy shocks, by Stefano Di Virgilio, Ivan

Faiella, Alessandro Mistretta and Simone Narizzano

n. 42

Report on the payment attitudes of consumers in Italy: results from the ECB SPACE 2022

survey, by Gabriele Coletti, Alberto Di Iorio, Emanuele Pimpini and Giorgia Rocco

n. 43

A service architecture for an enhanced Cyber Threat Intelligence capability and its value

for the cyber resilience of Financial Market Infrastructures, by Giuseppe Amato, Simone

Ciccarone, Pasquale Digregorio and Giuseppe Natalucci

n. 44

Fine-tuning large language models for financial markets via ontological reasoning,

by Teodoro Baldazzi, Luigi Bellomarini, Stefano Ceri, Andrea Colombo, Andrea Gentili

and Emanuel Sallinger

n. 45

Sustainability at shareholder meetings in France, Germany and Italy, by Tiziana De Stefano,

Giuseppe Buscemi and Marco Fanari (in Italian)

n. 46

Money market rate stabilization systems over the last 20 years: the role of the minimum

reserve requirement, by Patrizia Ceccacci, Barbara Mazzetta, Stefano Nobili, Filippo

Perazzoli and Mattia Persico

n. 47

Technology providers in the payment sector: market and regulatory developments,

by Emanuela Cerrato, Enrica Detto, Daniele Natalizi, Federico Semorile and Fabio Zuffranieri

n. 48

The fundamental role of the repo market and central clearing, by Cristina Di Luigi, Antonio

Perrella and Alessio Ruggieri

n. 49

From Public to Internal Capital Markets: The Effects of Affiliated IPOs on Group Firms,

by Luana Zaccaria, Simone Narizzano, Francesco Savino and Antonio Scalia

n. 50

Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus with confidential quorum certificate for a Central Bank

DLT, by Marco Benedetti, Francesco De Sclavis, Marco Favorito, Giuseppe Galano, Sara

Giammusso, Antonio Muci and Matteo Nardelli

n. 51

Environmental data and scores: lost in translation, by Enrico Bernardini, Marco Fanari,

Enrico Foscolo and Francesco Ruggiero

n. 52

How important are ESG factors for banks’ cost of debt? An empirical investigation,

by Stefano Nobili, Mattia Persico and Rosario Romeo

n. 53

The Bank of Italy’s statistical model for the credit assessment of non-financial firms,

by Simone Narizzano, Marco Orlandi and Antonio Scalia

n. 54

The revision of PSD2 and the interplay with MiCAR in the rules governing payment services:

evolution or revolution?, by Mattia Suardi

n. 55

Rating the Raters. A Central Bank Perspective, by Francesco Columba, Federica Orsini and

Stefano Tranquillo

n. 56

A general framework to assess the smooth implementation of monetary policy:

an application to the introduction of the digital euro, by Annalisa De Nicola and Michelina

Lo Russo

n. 57

The German and Italian Government Bond Markets: The Role of Banks versus Non-Banks.

A joint study by Banca d’Italia and Bundesbank, by Puriya Abbassi, Michele Leonardo

Bianchi, Daniela Della Gatta, Raffaele Gallo, Hanna Gohlke, Daniel Krause, Arianna

Miglietta, Luca Moller, Jens Orben, Onofrio Panzarino, Dario Ruzzi, Willy Scherrieble and

Michael Schmidt

n. 58

Chat Bankman-Fried? An Exploration of LLM Alignment in Finance, by Claudia Biancotti,

Carolina Camassa, Andrea Coletta, Oliver Giudice and Aldo Glielmo

n. 59

Modelling transition risk-adjusted probability of default, by Manuel Cugliari, Alessandra

Iannamorelli and Federica Vassalli

n. 60

The use of Banca d’Italia’s credit assessment system for Italian non-financial firms within

the Eurosystem’s collateral framework, by Stefano Di Virgilio, Alessandra Iannamorelli,

Francesco Monterisi and Simone Narizzano

n. 61

Fintech Classification Methodology, by Alessandro Lentini, Daniela Elena Munteanu and

Fabrizio Zennaro

n. 62

The Rise of Climate Risks: Evidence from Expected Default Frequencies for Firms, by Matilde

Faralli and Francesco Ruggiero

n. 63

Exploratory survey of the Italian market for cybersecurity testing services, by Anna Barcheri,

Luca Bastianelli, Tommaso Curcio, Luca De Angelis, Paolo De Joannon, Gianluca Ralli and

Diego Ruggeri

n. 64

A practical implementation of a quantum-safe PKI in a payment systems environment,

by Luca Buccella and Stefano Massi

n. 65

Stewardship Policies. A Survey of the Main Issues, by Marco Fanari, Enrico Bernardini,

Elisabetta Cecchet, Francesco Columba, Johnny Di Giampaolo, Gabriele Fraboni, Donatella

La Licata, Simone Letta, Gianluca Mango and Roberta Occhilupo