(AGENPARL) - Roma, 23 Settembre 2025

(AGENPARL) – Tue 23 September 2025 Image

PRESS RELEASE

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Ref. CG058(2025)

Council of Europe Congress delegation on fact-finding visit to Georgia

The delegation will be composed of the President of the Chamber of Local Authorities, Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), and the Congress Spokesperson on the Observation of Local and Regional Elections, Stewart Dickson (United Kingdom, ILDG), accompanied by an expert, Prof. Tania Groppi.

The delegation will meet the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, the First-Deputy Public Defender and the First Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Policy and Self-Government. It will also exchange views with members of the national delegation of Georgia to the Congress and representatives of the National Association of Local Authorities of Georgia.

In addition, the delegation will meet representatives of media, NGOs and political parties.

This visit should not be considered as political support for the legitimacy or the views of the interlocutors met.

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is an institution of the Council of Europe, responsible for strengthening local and regional democracy in its 46 member states. Composed of two chambers – the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions – and three committees, it brings together 612 elected officials representing more than 130 000 local and regional authorities.

President of the Congress: Marc Cools (Belgium, ILDG), President of the Chamber of Local Authorities: Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), President of the Chamber of Regions: Cecilia Dalman Eek (Sweden, SOC/G/PD).

Political groups: Group of Socialists, Greens and Progressive Democrats (SOC/G/PD), Group of the European Peoples Party (EPP/CCE), Independent Liberal and Democratic Group (ILDG), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).

______________________

Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France