Comunicato stampa | TIM: DIMISSIONI DELLA CONSIGLIERA INDIPENDENTE DOMITILLA BENIGNI

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 15 Settembre 2025

(AGENPARL) – Mon 15 September 2025 Press Release

Rome, 15 September 2025

TIM: RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DOMITILLA BENIGNI

TIM announces that it received today the resignation of independent Director Domitilla Benigni from her

positions on the Group’s Board of Directors and, consequently, on the Nomination and Remuneration

Committee and the Sustainability Committee.

Director Benigni has resigned with effect from the end of the next Board meeting, scheduled for September

25, due increasing and demanding professional commitments related to her position as Chief Executive

Ofocer of Elettronica S.p.A.

According to the information available to the Company, the Director does not hold any TIM shares.

The Group expresses its thanks to Domitilla Benigni for the professionalism and dedication she has shown

during her ofoce and wishes her further personal and professional success.

TIM Press OfÏce

http://www.gruppotim.it

TIM Investor Relations

https://www.gruppotim.it/investor_relations