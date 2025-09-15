Comunicato stampa | TIM: DIMISSIONI DELLA CONSIGLIERA INDIPENDENTE DOMITILLA BENIGNI

(AGENPARL) – Mon 15 September 2025 Press Release
Rome, 15 September 2025
TIM: RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DOMITILLA BENIGNI
TIM announces that it received today the resignation of independent Director Domitilla Benigni from her
positions on the Group’s Board of Directors and, consequently, on the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee and the Sustainability Committee.
Director Benigni has resigned with effect from the end of the next Board meeting, scheduled for September
25, due increasing and demanding professional commitments related to her position as Chief Executive
Ofocer of Elettronica S.p.A.
According to the information available to the Company, the Director does not hold any TIM shares.
The Group expresses its thanks to Domitilla Benigni for the professionalism and dedication she has shown
during her ofoce and wishes her further personal and professional success.
TIM Press OfÏce
http://www.gruppotim.it
TIM Investor Relations
https://www.gruppotim.it/investor_relations
(AGENPARL) – Mon 15 September 2025 Press Release