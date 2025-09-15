Close Menu
Trending
lunedì 15 Settembre 2025
Abbonati Login
Abbonati
Agenparl Italia

Comunicato stampa | TIM: DIMISSIONI DELLA CONSIGLIERA INDIPENDENTE DOMITILLA BENIGNI

By Nessun commento1 Min Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 15 Settembre 2025

(AGENPARL) – Mon 15 September 2025 Press Release
Rome, 15 September 2025
TIM: RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR DOMITILLA BENIGNI
TIM announces that it received today the resignation of independent Director Domitilla Benigni from her
positions on the Group’s Board of Directors and, consequently, on the Nomination and Remuneration
Committee and the Sustainability Committee.
Director Benigni has resigned with effect from the end of the next Board meeting, scheduled for September
25, due increasing and demanding professional commitments related to her position as Chief Executive
Ofocer of Elettronica S.p.A.
According to the information available to the Company, the Director does not hold any TIM shares.
The Group expresses its thanks to Domitilla Benigni for the professionalism and dedication she has shown
during her ofoce and wishes her further personal and professional success.
TIM Press OfÏce
http://www.gruppotim.it
TIM Investor Relations
https://www.gruppotim.it/investor_relations

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl