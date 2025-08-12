(AGENPARL) - Roma, 12 Agosto 2025

Congress Spokesperson calls for better protection of young people’s rights and for their greater engagement at local level

“We will not be deterred from advocating for greater youth engagement in democratic processes. In October, the Congress is set to adopt a new European Charter on the Participation of Young People in Local and Regional Life, as a modern standard for meaningful local and regional youth participation”, Ms Bertholle confirmed.

“The new Charter will better enable young people to get involved in integrated planning, resource management and public policy in many policy areas of concern to them. They will be able do so through membership in youth councils, youth parliaments and other permanent fora. I am convinced that creativity, energy and perspectives of young people can help shape better, fairer and more sustainable communities for all. I therefore urge them and local and regional authorities to make that happen.”

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is an institution of the Council of Europe, responsible for strengthening local and regional democracy in its 46 member states. Composed of two chambers – the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions – and three committees, it brings together 612 elected officials representing more than 130 000 local and regional authorities.

President of the Congress: Marc Cools (Belgium, ILDG), President of the Chamber of Local Authorities: Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), President of the Chamber of Regions: Cecilia Dalman Eek (Sweden, SOC/G/PD).

Political groups: Group of Socialists, Greens and Progressive Democrats (SOC/G/PD), Group of the European Peoples Party (EPP/CCE), Independent Liberal and Democratic Group (ILDG), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).

