New details revealed about V&A East Storehouse’s David Bowie Centre

A new home for David Bowie’s archive – V&A East Storehouse’s David Bowie

Centre – gets visitors closer to Bowie’s creative process and legacy than ever

before

Nine displays include unrealised projects and newly uncovered revelations,

plus, visitors can book one-on-one time with items from the archive

Award-winning musician, producer, songwriter and David Bowie collaborator

Nile Rodgers and Brit Award-winning indie rock band The Last Dinner Party

guest curate a display

Access to the David Bowie Centre is free and ticketed, with tickets released

here later in the year

The David Bowie archive was acquired by the V&A through the generosity of the

David Bowie Estate, the Blavatnik Family Foundation, and Warner Music

Group

Today, the V&A announces its David Bowie Centre, opening 13 September 2025 at

V&A East Storehouse, will feature an exclusive guest-curated display by multi awardwinning musician, producer, songwriter and David Bowie-collaborator, Nile Rodgers,

and Brit Award-winning indie rock band, The Last Dinner Party. These intimate

selections from Bowie’s archive offer new perspectives on one of the most iconic

creatives of all time and sit alongside a series of other mini curated displays and

installations exploring Bowie’s creative legacy and lasting influence.

Visitors to the David Bowie Centre, the new free-to-access working store and

permanent home for David Bowie’s archive, can also book one-on-one time with their

own selections from the 90,000+ items in his archive.

The David Bowie archive was acquired by the V&A through the generosity of the David

Bowie Estate, the Blavatnik Family Foundation and Warner Music Group. It joins

over 1,000 archives from creative luminaries including Vivien Leigh, the House of

Worth, and The Glastonbury Festival Archive.

Nile Rodgers, who produced Bowie’s hugely successful single and 1983 album, Let’s

Dance, as well as 1993’s Black Tie White Noise, has written, produced, and performed

on records that have sold more than 750 million albums and 100 million singles

worldwide. He has curated items reflecting what he calls his and Bowie’s shared ‘love of

the music that had both made and saved our lives.’ His selections include:

• A bespoke Peter Hall suit worn by Bowie during the Serious Moonlight tour for

the Let’s Dance album

• Chuck Pulin photographs of Bowie, Rodgers and guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan

recording Let’s Dance in New York

• Personal correspondence between Bowie and Rodgers about the 1993 Black Tie

White Noise album

• Peter Gabriel images of the recording sessions with backing vocalists Fonzi

Thorton, Tawatha Agee, Curtis King Jr, Denis Collins, Brenda White-King, Maryl

Epps, Frank Simms, George Simms, David Spinner, Lamya Al-Mughiery and

Connie Petruk recording Black Tie White Noise.

Nile Rodgers, said: “My creative life with David Bowie provided the greatest success of

his incredible career, but our friendship was just as rewarding. Our bond was built on a

love of the music that had both made and saved our lives.”

The Last Dinner Party is a Brit award-winning band, whose electrifying performance

style draws inspiration from their shared love for Bowie. They have selected objects

mostly from the 1970s that illustrate how Bowie continues to inspire generations of

artists to ‘stand up for themselves and their music’ and ‘steal and reinterpret’ to create

something unique. Their selection includes:

• Mick Rock photos showing Bowie in intimate recording studio moments

• Bowie’s elaborate handwritten lyrics for ‘Win’ from the 1974 album Young

Americans

• Writings and set lists for the Station to Station tour, aka Isolar – 1976 Tour

• Bowie’s Electronic Music Studios (EMS) synthesiser user manual. The ‘suitcase

synth’ was used on the albums Low, Heroes and Lodger, the so-called ‘Berlin’

trilogy.

WATCH The Last Dinner Party on Bowie’s influences and their new discoveries:



Georgia Davies, Lizzie Mayland, Abigail Morris, Aurora Nishevci and Emily

Roberts of The Last Dinner Party, said: “David Bowie continues to inspire generations

of artists like us to stand up for ourselves. Bowie is a constant source of inspiration to us.

When we first started developing ideas for TLDP, we took a similar approach to Bowie

developing his Station to Station album – we had a notebook and would write words we

wanted to associate with the band. It was such a thrill to explore Bowie’s archive, and see

first-hand the process that went into his world-building and how he created a sense of

community and belonging for those that felt like outcasts or alienated – something that’s

really important to us in our work too.”

Curated displays

The V&A East curatorial team consulted with 18–25-year-olds from the four Olympic

Boroughs of Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest through London

Legacy Development Corporation and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s Elevate Youth

Voice. The resulting displays delve into various elements of Bowie’s archive and

creative legacy, encompassing everything from private photographs to handwritten

lyrics, self-portraits, his own artist’s palette, sketches, costumes, and designs.

Nine rotating displays reveal aspects of Bowie’s extraordinary creative capacity,

including ideas for projects that were never realised. Highlights include an idea to adapt

George Orwell’s 1984 and unrealised Young Americans and Diamond Dogs films.

Other displays explore Bowie’s creation of his iconic personas including Ziggy Stardust

and Aladdin Sane and look at his embrace of technology, futurism and science fiction,

plus his legendary 1987 Glass Spider tour and concert at the Berlin Wall. Others

spotlight Bowie’s creative collaborators including Gail Ann Dorsey, and the creation of

the 1975 Young Americans album, alongside his wide-spread creative influence and

legacy.

Madeleine Haddon, Curator, V&A East said: “Bowie embodied a truly multidisciplinary practice—musician, actor, writer, performer, and cultural icon—reflecting the

way many young creatives today move fluidly across disciplines and reject singular

definitions of identity or artistry. His fearless engagement with self-expression and

performance has defined contemporary culture and resonates strongly with the values

of authenticity, experimentation and freedom that we celebrate across the collections at

V&A East Storehouse. Made possible through the generosity of the David Bowie Estate,

the Blavatnik Family Foundation and Warner Music Group, this archive offers an

extraordinary lens through which to examine broader questions of creativity, cultural

change, and the social and historical moments during which Bowie lived and worked. In

the Centre, we want you to get closer to Bowie, and his creative process than ever

before. For Bowie fans and those coming to him for the first time, we hope the Centre

can inspire the next generation of creatives.”

For more information on the David Bowie Centre and to sign-up for updates,

please visit: vam.ac.uk/exhibitions/david-bowie-centre.

What to expect in the David Bowie Centre

As well as a new visitor experience, first and foremost, the David Bowie Centre is a

working archive and store for Bowie’s paper-based archive with reading and study

rooms. The Centre is brought to life with a series of small, curated areas including a new

film showcasing a selection of performances from across Bowie’s career, and an

interactive installation tracing the wide-spread impact of Bowie on popular culture

from the sit-com Friends to Issey Miyake fashion and musicians from Lady Gaga, Charli

XCX, Janelle Monae, and Kendrick Lamar. A series of rotating mini displays exploring

different themes and elements of the archive shows approximately 200 items at one

time. A central space for facilitated object handling and exploring facsimile topic boxes

also includes overhead rails of hanging Tyvek bags storing some of Bowie’s most iconic

fashion and costume. These range from Freddie Burretti’s Ziggy Stardust looks to

Agnes b’s Heathen ensembles, and Bowie’s 1992 Thierry Mugler wedding suit. These

costumes can be ordered for closer looking as part of one-on-one appointments using

the V&A’s Order an Object service.

The David Bowie Centre is part of V&A East Storehouse at East Bank in Queen

Elizabeth Olympic Park. Access to the David Bowie Centre is free and ticketed, with

tickets released closer to opening.

About the David Bowie archive

The David Bowie archive encompasses 90,000+ items tracing Bowie’s creative

processes as an innovator, cultural icon, and advocate for self-expression and

reinvention. Items range from 414 costumes and accessories to a series of set models,

nearly 150 musical instruments, amps, and other sound equipment, 187 awards, as

well as life masks, framed art, merchandise including tour t-shirts, posters, Bowie’s

own desk, props and scenery for concerts, film and theatre. Paper-based material

includes notebooks, diaries, lyrics, scripts, correspondence, project files, writings,