Comunicato Stampa | TIM PUNTA SULL’OPEN INNOVATION, AL VIA UNA CHALLENGE PER DIGITALIZZARE LE INFRASTRUTTURE DEL PAESE

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 19 Giugno 2025

(AGENPARL) – Thu 19 June 2025 Press Release

Rome, June 19, 2025

TIM FOCUSES ON OPEN INNOVATION, THE CHALLENGE TO DIGITIZE THE

COUNTRY’S INFRASTRUCTURE IS LAUNCHED

This new challenge aims to integrate advanced technologies, such as AI and IoT, to monitor

and analyze energy, water, and road networks, making them safer

The initiative is a collaboration between Arduino, Cyber 4.0, eFM, EIT Digital, the Intesa

Sanpaolo Innovation Center, the 5G & Digital Connected Industry and Internet of Things

Observatories of the Politecnico di Milano, SOCOTEC Italia and the support of Alaian

Artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and intelligent sensors are set to revolutionize the future of public

and private energy, water, and road networks. TIM is focused on Open Innovation and is launching the ‘TIM

Smart Infrastructure Challenge’ today. This initiative is aimed at startups, scaleups, and national and

international companies and is intended to identify innovative solutions that will support the digital

transformation of the country’s critical infrastructures.

The adoption of AI and IoT based solutions in this area is an important driver of digital innovation, evolving

business models and responding to new market and national infrastructure system challenges. According to

the latest research by the Internet of Things Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano, the Italian IoT market

reaches €9.7 billion by 2024, marking a 9% increase from 2023. In this context, the IoT sector applied to

infrastructure monitoring, energy, water, and smart roads in Italy represents a strategic segment. With the

targeted use of new technologies, it can contribute to renewing national infrastructure in line with the UN

2030 Agenda’s objectives of sustainability, resilience, and fighting climate change.

The Challenge, which is part of TIM’s Open Innovation program, encourages industrial partnerships with

innovative companies that have high strategic potential. It is being carried out in collaboration with Arduino,

Cyber 4.0, eFM, EIT Digital, the Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, the 5G & Connected Digital Industry and

Internet of Things Observatories of the Politecnico di Milano and SOCOTEC Italia. The initiative also utilizes

the support of Alaian, an international alliance of telecommunications operators dedicated to Open

Innovation, of which TIM is also a member, to expand the involvement of the most promising and innovative

startups and organizations at an international level.

The aim is to select applications that can increase the efficiency and sustainability of electricity, water, and

road networks, as well as their predictive monitoring, in order to optimize the performance of entities

operating in these sectors and improve service quality for the community.

The Challenge has two key areas: Infrastructure Monitoring and Building & Energy Management Systems.

The first area of focus is advanced technologies for diagnosing and controlling the health of critical and

complex infrastructures. This includes creating simulated and forecasted scenarios to ensure continuous

operation and planning maintenance and survey activities.

The second is aimed at any type of structure that consumes energy for operation. In addition to buildings, it

is intended for vertical applications that detect and analyze energy consumption in highly complex scenarios.

The goal is to reduce waste, optimize resources, and improve operational efficiency.

A technical jury will evaluate the proposals and select the most innovative solutions that can be integrated

into the service portfolio of TIM Enterprise, the Group’s business unit dedicated to companies and the Public

Administration, or adopted by the Partners taking part in the initiative.

Applications can be submitted from today until September 12, 2025 through TIM’s Open Innovation platform:

gruppotim.it/smartinfrastructurechallenge.

TIM Press Office

http://www.gruppotim.it/media