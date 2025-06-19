Comunicato Stampa | TIM PUNTA SULL’OPEN INNOVATION, AL VIA UNA CHALLENGE PER DIGITALIZZARE LE INFRASTRUTTURE DEL PAESE

(AGENPARL) – Thu 19 June 2025 Press Release
Rome, June 19, 2025
TIM FOCUSES ON OPEN INNOVATION, THE CHALLENGE TO DIGITIZE THE
COUNTRY’S INFRASTRUCTURE IS LAUNCHED
This new challenge aims to integrate advanced technologies, such as AI and IoT, to monitor
and analyze energy, water, and road networks, making them safer
The initiative is a collaboration between Arduino, Cyber 4.0, eFM, EIT Digital, the Intesa
Sanpaolo Innovation Center, the 5G & Digital Connected Industry and Internet of Things
Observatories of the Politecnico di Milano, SOCOTEC Italia and the support of Alaian
Artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and intelligent sensors are set to revolutionize the future of public
and private energy, water, and road networks. TIM is focused on Open Innovation and is launching the ‘TIM
Smart Infrastructure Challenge’ today. This initiative is aimed at startups, scaleups, and national and
international companies and is intended to identify innovative solutions that will support the digital
transformation of the country’s critical infrastructures.
The adoption of AI and IoT based solutions in this area is an important driver of digital innovation, evolving
business models and responding to new market and national infrastructure system challenges. According to
the latest research by the Internet of Things Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano, the Italian IoT market
reaches €9.7 billion by 2024, marking a 9% increase from 2023. In this context, the IoT sector applied to
infrastructure monitoring, energy, water, and smart roads in Italy represents a strategic segment. With the
targeted use of new technologies, it can contribute to renewing national infrastructure in line with the UN
2030 Agenda’s objectives of sustainability, resilience, and fighting climate change.
The Challenge, which is part of TIM’s Open Innovation program, encourages industrial partnerships with
innovative companies that have high strategic potential. It is being carried out in collaboration with Arduino,
Cyber 4.0, eFM, EIT Digital, the Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, the 5G & Connected Digital Industry and
Internet of Things Observatories of the Politecnico di Milano and SOCOTEC Italia. The initiative also utilizes
the support of Alaian, an international alliance of telecommunications operators dedicated to Open
Innovation, of which TIM is also a member, to expand the involvement of the most promising and innovative
startups and organizations at an international level.
The aim is to select applications that can increase the efficiency and sustainability of electricity, water, and
road networks, as well as their predictive monitoring, in order to optimize the performance of entities
operating in these sectors and improve service quality for the community.
The Challenge has two key areas: Infrastructure Monitoring and Building & Energy Management Systems.
The first area of focus is advanced technologies for diagnosing and controlling the health of critical and
complex infrastructures. This includes creating simulated and forecasted scenarios to ensure continuous
operation and planning maintenance and survey activities.
The second is aimed at any type of structure that consumes energy for operation. In addition to buildings, it
is intended for vertical applications that detect and analyze energy consumption in highly complex scenarios.
The goal is to reduce waste, optimize resources, and improve operational efficiency.
A technical jury will evaluate the proposals and select the most innovative solutions that can be integrated
into the service portfolio of TIM Enterprise, the Group’s business unit dedicated to companies and the Public
Administration, or adopted by the Partners taking part in the initiative.
Applications can be submitted from today until September 12, 2025 through TIM’s Open Innovation platform:
gruppotim.it/smartinfrastructurechallenge.
