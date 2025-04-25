(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Aprile 2025

(AGENPARL) – Fri 25 April 2025 Image

PRESS RELEASE

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Ref. CG031(2025)

Demolition of Roma houses in Sofia: Statement by Council of Europe Congress’ Standing Rapporteur on Human Rights

“I am deeply concerned by recent reports of the demolition of Roma houses in Sofia’s Zaharna Fabrika neighbourhood. This has left many Roma families, including children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, homeless and destitute. In addition, the demolition of some Roma houses was carried out despite an order to suspend it issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) under interim measures.

“Roma families that were already in a vulnerable situation have been deprived of housing and basic living conditions without being offered appropriate alternative solutions to prevent homelessness. As a result, their health and safety have been put at risk.

“The Congress stands firmly for the protection of human rights and the dignity of everyone in Europe, including Roma people. It also reminds authorities at all levels of government of their obligation to comply with the ECtHR decisions.

“I stand ready to continue working on this issue with the local and national authorities of Bulgaria, including the Mayor of Sofia. This should be done within the framework of our on-going dialogue on the execution of European Court of Human Rights judgments related to Roma issues, and our work on a Roadmap on the implementation of the Court’s judgments at the local and regional level in Bulgaria. The Roadmap should be finalised by early June 2025.”

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is an institution of the Council of Europe, responsible for strengthening local and regional democracy in its 46 member states. Composed of two chambers – the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions – and three committees, it brings together 612 elected officials representing more than 130 000 local and regional authorities.

President of the Congress: Marc Cools (Belgium, ILDG), President of the Chamber of Local Authorities: Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), President of the Chamber of Regions: Cecilia Dalman Eek (Sweden, SOC/G/PD).

Political groups: Group of Socialists, Greens and Progressive Democrats (SOC/G/PD), Group of the European Peoples Party (EPP/CCE), Independent Liberal and Democratic Group (ILDG), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).

______________________

Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France