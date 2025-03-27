Close Menu
Trending
giovedì 27 Marzo 2025
Abbonati
Abbonati
Internazionali

Bosnia and Herzegovina should re-open inclusive negotiations on comprehensive electoral and constitutional reform, says Council of Europe Congress

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 27 Marzo 2025

(AGENPARL) – Thu 27 March 2025 Image
PRESS RELEASE
Congress of Local and Regional Authorities
Ref. CG024(2025)
Bosnia and Herzegovina should re-open inclusive negotiations on comprehensive electoral and constitutional reform, says Council of Europe Congress
Presenting the report, Marcin Golaszewski (Poland, L, EPP/CCE) pointed out that the elections were calm and orderly, despite significant challenges. While stressing that political consensus to complete negotiations on much-needed electoral reforms remained lacking, the Rapporteur welcomed the 2024 amendments to the Electoral Code adopted by the High Representative which significantly improved election integrity on Election Day and in the pre-election period, and contributed to a less hostile campaign.
At the same time, the Central Election Commission’s limited resources and short implementation timeframes, including on several ambitious IT pilot projects, placed a significant burden on all levels of administration and left some important provisions partially or fully unfulfilled. The campaign was competitive but low-profile, with limited media coverage and persisting allegations of misuse of administrative resources.
The Congress also encouraged the authorities to improve the media coverage of the campaign, women and youth’s participation in local politics, transparency and oversight of campaign financing as well as to address the topic of voters residing de facto abroad voting in local elections.
48th Session
The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is an institution of the Council of Europe, responsible for strengthening local and regional democracy in its 46 member states. Composed of two chambers – the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions – and three committees, it brings together 612 elected officials representing more than 130 000 local and regional authorities.
President of the Congress: Marc Cools (Belgium, ILDG), President of the Chamber of Local Authorities: Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), President of the Chamber of Regions: Tunç Soyer (Türkiye, SOC/G/PD).
Political groups: Group of Socialists, Greens and Progressive Democrats (SOC/G/PD), Group of the European Peoples Party (EPP/CCE), Independent Liberal and Democratic Group (ILDG), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).
______________________
Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Questo sito utilizza Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come vengono elaborati i dati derivati dai commenti.

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl