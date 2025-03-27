(AGENPARL) - Roma, 27 Marzo 2025

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Bosnia and Herzegovina should re-open inclusive negotiations on comprehensive electoral and constitutional reform, says Council of Europe Congress

Presenting the report, Marcin Golaszewski (Poland, L, EPP/CCE) pointed out that the elections were calm and orderly, despite significant challenges. While stressing that political consensus to complete negotiations on much-needed electoral reforms remained lacking, the Rapporteur welcomed the 2024 amendments to the Electoral Code adopted by the High Representative which significantly improved election integrity on Election Day and in the pre-election period, and contributed to a less hostile campaign.

At the same time, the Central Election Commission’s limited resources and short implementation timeframes, including on several ambitious IT pilot projects, placed a significant burden on all levels of administration and left some important provisions partially or fully unfulfilled. The campaign was competitive but low-profile, with limited media coverage and persisting allegations of misuse of administrative resources.

The Congress also encouraged the authorities to improve the media coverage of the campaign, women and youth’s participation in local politics, transparency and oversight of campaign financing as well as to address the topic of voters residing de facto abroad voting in local elections.

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is an institution of the Council of Europe, responsible for strengthening local and regional democracy in its 46 member states. Composed of two chambers – the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions – and three committees, it brings together 612 elected officials representing more than 130 000 local and regional authorities.

President of the Congress: Marc Cools (Belgium, ILDG), President of the Chamber of Local Authorities: Bernd Vöhringer (Germany, EPP/CCE), President of the Chamber of Regions: Tunç Soyer (Türkiye, SOC/G/PD).

Political groups: Group of Socialists, Greens and Progressive Democrats (SOC/G/PD), Group of the European Peoples Party (EPP/CCE), Independent Liberal and Democratic Group (ILDG), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR).

