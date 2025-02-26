(AGENPARL) - Roma, 26 Febbraio 2025

Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Congress to observe regional elections in Hamburg

The delegation will meet President of the Hamburg Parliament Carola Veit, Head of the Senate Chancellery of Hamburg Jan Pörksen and Land Returning Officer for Hamburg Oliver Roudolf, as well as representatives of political parties and candidates running in the elections. The delegation will also hold panel discussions with media and NGO representatives, and meet members of the German delegation to the Congress.

On election day, six Congress teams will be deployed randomly throughout the city to observe electoral procedures at polling stations.

A press briefing to introduce the mission, with Head of Delegation David Eray and Deputy Head Günes Pehlivan (Türkiye, SOC/G/PD), will be organised on Friday 28 February from 17h30 to 18h00 at the Hotel Courtyard by Marriott (Adenauerallee 52, 20097 Hamburg) in Meeting Room Hamburg 1+2.

A press conference presenting the preliminary findings of the mission will be held on Monday 3 March at 11h00 at the Hotel Courtyard by Marriott (Adenauerallee 52, 20097 Hamburg) in Meeting Room London.

Congress Delegation:

Mr David ERAY, Switzerland (R, EPP/CCE), Head of Delegation

Ms Günes PEHLIVAN, Türkiye (R, SOC/G/PD), Deputy Head of Delegation

Ms Danela ARSOVSKA, North Macedonia (L, EPP/CCE)

Ms Christa CARPELAN, Finland (R, EPP/CCE)

Mr Sotiraq FILO, Albania (R, SOC/G/PD)

Ms Jana FISCHEROVA, Czechia (L, ECR)

Mr Viorel FURDUI, Republic of Moldova (L, ILDG)

Mr Ott KASURI, Estonia (L, ILDG)

Mr Anders KNAPE, Sweden (L, EPP/CCE

Mr Igor STOJANOVIC, Bosnia and Herzegovina (R, SOC/G/PD)

Expert

Tobias JAMES, Professor, Congress expert on electoral matters

