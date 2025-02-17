Fwd: Combat Prize – Al via la XVI edizione

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 17 Febbraio 2025

Museo della Città di Livorno e Museo Giovani Fattori – Granai di Villa Mimbelli saranno le nuove sedi della XVI edizione del Premio Comba t

Saranno due prestigiosi musei a ospitare la mostra finale degli ottanta artisti finalisti del Premio Combat, che si terrà dal 28 giugno al 12 luglio 2025 . Le opere saranno esposte al Museo Giovanni Fattori – Granai di Villa Mimbelli e al Museo della Città di Livorno, custode di una preziosa collezione permanente d’arte contemporanea. Questa doppia sede offrirà un duplice sguardo sui luoghi della cultura livornese, creando un dialogo tra passato e presente, tradizione e innovazione.

Con l’annuncio delle nuove sedi espositive, si aprono ufficialmente le iscrizioni alla sedicesima edizione del Premio Combat Prize, concorso internazionale dedicato alla valorizzazione e alla promozione dell’arte contemporanea.

Mappare gli itinerari tracciati nel panorama artistico italiano e internazionale e documentare la trasformazione dei linguaggi sono gli obiettivi del Premio che, perseguendoli, tenta di cogliere le energie più cariche del contemporaneo, ancora inesplose.

Confermato il primo premio assoluto per il valore di diecimila euro, che sarà assegnato dalla giuria a un artista tra gli ottanta finalisti, oltre ai riconoscimenti in denaro per ciascuna singola sezione. Il Premio Speciale Gallerie consiste nella selezione di un artista tra i finalisti, autonoma rispetto alla giuria del premio, da parte di cinque gallerie di primo piano nell’ambito del contemporaneo e di uno spazio indipendente per avviare una nuova collaborazione che si concretizzerà nella stagione 2025/26 in una mostra, personale o collettiva.

Si consolida inoltre il Premio Poliart, che prevede il sostegno nella produzione di un’opera di un artista selezionato tra i finalisti da parte dell’omonima azienda, leader nella lavorazione del polistirene espanso.

I premi speciali sono finalizzati a incentivare il fruttuoso dialogo tra arte, impresa e territorio, fondamentale per la promozione e la conoscenza degli artisti contemporanei.

ECCO I PREMI DELLA SEDICESIMA EDIZIONE DEL PREMIO COMBAT PRIZE!

Euro 10.000 (diecimila) vincitore PREMIO COMBAT PRIZE

Premi di sezione:

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Pittura*

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Scultura e Installazione*

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Fotografia*

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Grafica*

Euro 1.500 (mille e cinquecento) al vincitore sezione Video – Performance art *

* (l’opera vincitrice rimarrà̀ di proprietà̀ dell’artista)

Premio Galleria – Realizzazione mostra personale o collettiva, nella stagione espositiva 2025-2026.

I Premi Speciali – Collaborazione con cinque gallerie e uno spazio indipendente

Premio speciale Poliart – L’Azienda, leader nella lavorazione del polistirene espanso, premierà un artista selezionato tra i finalisti, sostenendo la produzione di un’opera.

Il bando chiude il 30 aprile 2025

Per info: [ https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f3tf0f.r.ah.d.sendibm5.com%2fmk%2fcl%2ff%2fsh%2f1t6Af4OiGsE8LH3KH5pdA86KmwvX3S%2f1q3fsOD0FMPi&c=E,1,Mw9bBQoGFIP2E785Rw4l_x_QGLKj9F2tpX-fCV6G3MYQAA1gzVNPnYuxixZUyGrudYe8raRNuLp-D9lNtsxMewlm1k3Rf1Y-NkmEfm9Hrx6h2a2hEqse4OOO9g,,&typo=1 | https://www.premiocombat.it/bando ]

Museo della Città di Livorno and Museo Giovanni Fattori – Granai di Villa Mimbelli to Host the 16th Edition of the Combat Prize

Two prestigious museums will host the final exhibition of the eighty Combat Prize finalist artists from June 28 to July 12, 2025 . The selected works will be exhibited at the Museo Giovanni Fattori—Granai di Villa Mimbelli and the Museo della Città di Livorno, which houses a valuable permanent collection of contemporary art. This dual-venue will provide a multifaceted perspective on Livorno’s cultural landmarks, fostering a dialogue between past and present, tradition and innovation.

With the announcement of these new exhibition venues, [ https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f3tf0f.r.ah.d.sendibm5.com%2fmk%2fcl%2ff%2fsh%2f1t6Af4OiGsFVLPebSA7OeuHowPrkBe%2fMvAs-bgp18xO&c=E,1,AZgAZo0sVT6phc6U9Oa0g_DglH_cs9n4clK6NVheKzmb0qQd57iWkMO9l9t608Ko-i4560CN5XDKswsSDUXnOGsQ6oq4bgU7Jg6yBMWuSfzYwA,,&typo=1 | registration for the 16th edition of the Combat Prize ], an international competition dedicated to promoting and enhancing contemporary art, is now officially open .

The Prize aims to map out the trajectories of both Italian and international artistic landscapes and document the transformation of artistic languages. By doing so, it seeks to capture the most dynamic and unexplored energies of contemporary art.

The absolute first prize is worth ten thousand euros, which will be awarded by the jury to one artist among the eighty finalists, in addition to the cash prizes for each section . For the Special Galleries Prize, five leading contemporary art galleries and one independent art space will each select an artist from the finalists to begin a new collaboration that will take the form of a solo or group exhibition during the 2025/26 season .

The Poliart Prize, which supports the production of a work by an artist chosen from among the finalists, will also be consolidated by the company of the same name, a leader in the processing of expanded polystyrene.

The special prizes are intended to encourage a fruitful dialogue between art, business, and the territory, which is essential for the promotion and knowledge of contemporary artists.

AWARDS FROM THE 16TH EDITION OF THE COMBAT PRIZE

* €10,000 – Prize Winner of the Combat Prize

Category Awards:

* €1,500 – Winner of the Painting category*

* €1,500 – Winner of the Sculpture & Installation category*

* €1,500 – Winner of the Photography category*

* €1,500 – Winner of the Graphics category*

* €1,500 – Winner of the Video – Performance Art category*

*The winning artwork will remain the property of the artist.

Gallery Prize – A solo or group exhibition in the 2025-2026 exhibition season

Special Prizes – Collaboration with five galleries and an independent space

Special Poliart Prize – The company, a leader in expanded polystyrene processing, will award a prize to an artist selected from the finalists to support the production of a work.

The deadline for applications is 30 April 2025

For information: [ https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f3tf0f.r.ah.d.sendibm5.com%2fmk%2fcl%2ff%2fsh%2f1t6Af4OiGsFxg7r1qWDJpALeKEqTti%2fTdAoH35wliJw&c=E,1,KW2qCmDuZKNvT_25roajblkvT8QkaScgNOKgB1X6MgIoqLV49ORXQ5qfab2c5H-GroVBISXZkow1ZP46RiTl8ltocFsFUMkv5YCRBtbje7k,&typo=1 | https://www.premiocombat.it/terms-and-conditions ]

I nternational Contemporary Art Prize

Info: Associazione Culturale Blob ART

[ https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f3tf0f.r.ah.d.sendibm5.com%2fmk%2fcl%2ff%2fsh%2f1t6Af4OiGsGsLYFsdEPA9gTJ5snxJq%2fBLlPtdlm_vcY&c=E,1,F5K4GPdQnIXjJGDDCmM5rc92jT3ztEBu6clZRKhGOPkrbhUufxNGU2LoruyjvJDW8pwbo7-O5qc6NuR2EQLLALoVqKf6rrA6twqYGooVuvn-RMxYIf6KXg,,&typo=1 | ] ­ [ https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f3tf0f.r.ah.d.sendibm5.com%2fmk%2fcl%2ff%2fsh%2f1t6Af4OiGsHKgGSJ1aV5JwX8Thmh1u%2fBpqUMItpU3Tq&c=E,1,xtU8UKmWVd352LDfLtCJpQbVBiNk1TCxU2mQBrmwc-n89VK6O48mbW6AD4qjpqk9gZye7ZvNo0dqd8HQzZ-xg3Ny4FM8MnNo6VmBKwtmbpk,&typo=1 | ] ­ [ https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f3tf0f.r.ah.d.sendibm5.com%2fmk%2fcl%2ff%2fsh%2f1t6Af4OiGsHn0yejPwb0UCaxrWlQjy%2fFDLbbjYlhBMt&c=E,1,hMN8CiXtrMBkRlmiTvsefz_gSJCJXCDHv5CD8X45ecSOcA0XNOSEzxAiHUp6ikZew2S3Z0H3W0auBlXd2UQB_GEY5NLwuydZ7MjsCF7nnlSQiDCpUiSmzRHw&typo=1 | ] ­ ­

