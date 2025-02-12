Comunicato stampa | TIM: IL CDA APPROVA I RISULTATI PRECONSUNTIVI 2024 E IL PIANO STRATEGICO 2025-2027

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 12 Febbraio 2025

TIM GROUP:

DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN EBITDA AFTER LEASE FOR 2024, NET

DEBT AFTER LEASE UNDER €7.3 BLN AND LEVERAGE BELOW 2x

REVENUES AT €14.5 BLN (+3.1% YOY) AND EBITDA AFTER LEASE

AT €3.7 BLN (+10.1% YOY)

GUIDANCE FULLY MET FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

STRATEGIC PLAN: CASH GENERATION ADVANCED TO 2025,

POSSIBLE RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS’ REMUNERATION IN THE

THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2026-2028

EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW AFTER LEASE OF €2.5 BLN OVER THE

2025-2027 PLAN PERIOD

GROUP-LEVEL INVESTMENTS OF €6 BLN OVER THE THREE-YEAR

PERIOD, FOCUSING ON 5G, DATA CENTERS, IOT AND AI

Operational highlights 2024 (organic results1):

DOMESTIC REVENUES AT €10.2 BLN (+1.5% YOY) AND DOMESTIC EBITDA

AFTER LEASE AT €2 BLN (+8.5% YOY)

REVENUES UP FOR TIM CONSUMER (€6.1 BLN, +0.6% YOY) AND TIM

ENTERPRISE (€3.3 BLN, +4.1% YOY)

TIM BRASIL REVENUES AT €4.4 BLN (+6.8%) AND EBITDA AFTER LEASE AT

€1.7 BLN (+11.9% YOY)

GROUP CAPEX AT €2.1 BLN; €1.3 BLN ON THE DOMESTIC PERIMETER

TIM’s Board of Directors met today under the chairmanship of Alberta Figari and examined

the preliminary results at December 31, 2024. The Board will meet to approve the annual

report and the consolidated financial statements on March 5.

2024 was a year of profound transformation for TIM, marked by the conclusion of the

journey begun in 2022 with the completion of the sale of NetCo to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

& Co. L.P. (“KKR”) and the resulting reduction in financial debt.

The Group’s new structure is driving improved performance in the domestic market, while

operational efficiency and cash generation continue to grow in the Brazilian market.

On the financial front, TIM closed 2024 by meeting or exceeding the Group guidance

provided to the market for the third consecutive year and is laying the foundation for

accelerating the company’s development.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS 2024

Group total revenues amounted to 14.5 billion euros, up by 3.1% year-on-year (+1.5% in

domestic to 10.2 billion euros, +6.8% in Brazil to 4.4 billion euros); Group service

revenues rose by 3.4% year-on-year to 13.5 billion euros (+2.0% in domestic to 9.3 billion

euros, +6.6% in Brazil to 4.2 billion euros);

Group EBITDA grew significantly, increasing by 8.3% year-on-year to 4.3 billion euros

(+8.3% domestic to 2.2 billion euros, +8.3% in Brazil to 2.2 billion euros);

Group EBITDA After Lease grew remarkably, rising 10.1% year-on-year to 3.7 billion

euros (+8.5% in domestic to 2 billion euros, +11.9% in Brazil to 1.7 billion euros);

TIM Consumer2 reported total revenues rising to 6.1 billion euros (+0.6% year-on-year).

The business unit continued on its path of stabilization during 2024: factors supporting

this trend include the positive effects of repricing activities carried out since the

beginning of the year and limited churn. Customer platform revenues are also up thanks

TIM Domestic’s financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 are based on preliminary and

“like-for-like” management information, reworked simulating for the first half of 2024 the impact of the

relationship between TIM and NetCo/FiberCop, governed by the Master Service Agreement (MSA), while, for

the second half, the results reflect the actual accounting impact of the MSA and the Transitional Services

Agreement (TSA). The 2023 results used as a comparison are also based on “like-for-like” information,

simulating the effects of the TIM/NetCo relationship as if the NetCo sale had taken place on January 1, 2023.

The revenues of TIM Consumer and TIM Enterprise and the related growth percentages are shown net of the

ratios between the two areas and include the effects of the Master Service Agreement with FiberCop and, from

the third quarter of 2024, also the Transitional Service Agreement.

to combined broadband connectivity and entertainment offerings and ICT services

revenues for small and medium-sized enterprises (+7%);

TIM Enterprise2 reported total revenues of 3.3 billion euros (+4.1% year on year). The

company continued to outperform the reference market (service revenues +6%) due to

its strategy of defending its connectivity business and growth in IT revenues, which

account for 64% of the total. There was a 4.1 billion euros increase in the value of

contracts signed in the 12 months, with the contribution of the Polo Strategico

Nazionale (520 million euros compared to 300 million euros in 2023);

TIM Brasil reported revenues of 4.4 billion euros (+6.8% year-on-year) and an EBITDA

After Lease of 1.7 billion euros (+11.9% year-on-year), continuing the growth trajectory

of the last two years thanks to the momentum from the mobile segment.

During the year, cost containment actions aimed at increasing the level of structural

efficiency of the domestic perimeter continued successfully (“Transformation Plan”) and

115% of the reduction target of over 0.2 billion expected for 2024 was achieved.

The Group’s Adjusted Net Financial Debt After Lease as at December 31, 2024 fell below

7.3 billion euros, down 0.8 billion euros from the value immediately following the

completion of the sale of NetCo, thanks to organic cash generation in the second half of

the year and the sale of the remaining stake in INWIT, which was finalized in November.

The Group has achieved the stated deleverage target, with a ratio of Adjusted Net Debt

After Lease to Organic EBITDA After Lease3 below 2x.

The Group’s liquidity margin covers financial maturities until 2029.

TIM’s Board of Directors also approved the updated 2025-2027 strategic plan, presented

by CEO Pietro Labriola, which aims to position the Group as the best and biggest digital

and Telco platform in Italy, and as the most efficient TLC operator in Brazil. Leverage will

be further reduced thanks to cash generation as per the plan, and shareholder

remuneration will be resumed, while maintaining financial flexibility and a solid capital

structure.

“2024 was a year of great transformation for our Group, marked by the completion of NetCo

disposal and the strengthening of our position in our reference markets,’ said Pietro Labriola,

TIM CEO. ‘For the third year in a row we fully met the Group guidance, transforming TIM into

a more solid and focused company. Just today we have completed the last step of the plan

presented in 2022, approving the sale of Sparkle to MEF and Retelit. Also, thanks to the cashin from this offer, we aim to restore shareholder remuneration from 2026 and we foresee,

for the following two years, a payout equal to 70% of the cash generation. Regarding the

targets, the plan envisages an average annual growth of 3% in revenues and between 6 and

7% for margins, supported by improved domestic operations and expansion in Brazil. We are

ready to consolidate our leadership by investing 6 billion euros in technology and innovation

to continue creating value for all our stakeholders”.

Organic EBITDA After Lease for 2024 is to be understood as the “like-for-like” organic EBITDA After Lease of

the TIM Group after the sale of NetCo.

GUIDANCE 2025-2027

The TIM Group’s financial targets (organic data, excluding Sparkle and the effect of the

reimbursement of the 1998 concession fee4) are set out below:

▪ Group revenues to rise by approximately 3% on average per annum over the entire plan

period (CAGR 2024-2027) from 13.7 billion euros pro-forma in 2024; for TIM Domestic

revenues to grow by 2-3% on average per annum over the three-year period from 9.4

billion euros pro-forma in 2024. For 2025, Group revenues are expected to grow by 23%, and by 1-2% for TIM Domestic.

Group organic EBITDA After Lease to rise 6-7% per annum on average over the entire

plan period (CAGR 2024-2027) from 3,6 billion euros pro-forma in 2024; for TIM

Domestic, EBITDA After Lease to grow by 5-6% on average per annum over the threeyear period from 1.9 billion euros pro-forma in 2024. For 2025, Group organic EBITDA

After Lease to grow by approximately 7%, and 5-6% for TIM Domestic.

Group Capex about 14% of revenues in 2025, falling to about 13% in 2027; TIM Domestic

Capex of 12-13% in 2025, falling to about 11% in 2027.

Equity Free Cash Flow After Lease of approximately 0.5 billion euros in 20256,

approximately 0.9 billion euros in 2026, and approximately 1.1 billion euros in 2027, for

a total of approximately 2.5 billion euros accumulated over the plan period.

Organic reduction in Group debt, with a Net Debt After Lease/EBITDA After Lease ratio

of less than 1.9x in 20257.

The Group expects continued decline in debt for the two years 2026-2027, with a potential

leverage of 1.1x.

TIM will be able to seize all the opportunities that the evolution of its financial position will

offer, confirming its commitment to keep leverage below 1.7x at the end of 2027, which is

a “best in class” level among European peers.

For financial years 2026 and 2027, TIM aims to remunerate its shareholders with an

amount equal to about 70% of Equity Free Cash Flow After Lease, net of dividends for TIM

Brasil’s minority shareholders, resulting in a remuneration of approximately 0.5 billion

euros in 2027 and approximately 0.6 billion euros in 2028. During 2026, the company also

aims to an extraordinary remuneration from the sale of Sparkle8, equal to about 50% of

the proceeds (about 0.35 billion euros).

Shareholders’ remuneration subjected to availability of distributable reserves, Board of

Directors’ and Shareholders’ approval.

Excluding non-recurring items, changes in the scope of consolidation, and fluctuations in exchange rates. Group data with

an average exchange rate of 5.83R$/€. The 2025-2027 perimeter excludes the income contribution of Sparkle and any

proceeds associated with the sale of the company. 2024 has been recalculated by excluding Sparkle’s contribution.

TIM Brasil cash flow based on annual exchange rate published by Bloomberg Survey and based on projections of major

banks at January 9, 2025 (average exchange rate @ 6.18R$/€ in ’25, 6.37R$/€ in ’26 and 6.20R$/€ in ’27).

Including the cash in of the concession fee for 1998 the Equity Free Cash Flow AL for 2025 of the TIM Group would amount

to about 1.5 billion euros.

7 Adj. net debt AL/Organic EBITDA AL. TIM Brasil net debt based on consensus of exchange rate evolution (EoP exchange

rate at 6.21R$/€ in 2025). Including the effect on net debt of the reimbursement of the concession fee for 1998 leverage

would be about 1.7x.

8 Assuming closing of the transaction in the first quarter of 2026.

With regard to the individual entities comprising the TIM Group, the industrial plan sets out

the following strategic lines:

▪ TIM Consumer: core business revenues will continue to stabilize, with an improvement

in the downward trend in lines and growth in ARPU, and with greater customer

convergence between fixed and mobile. In parallel, the ‘Customer Platform’ model will

accelerate by expanding current services, launching utilities for small and mediumsized businesses in 2025, expected to generate 200 million euros in cumulative revenues

by 2027, and other high value-added sectors in 2026, resulting in ‘Beyond Connectivity’

revenue growth of more than 10% over the plan period. Investments on the mobile

network will enable accelerated development of 5G, which leverages the country’s

biggest spectrum and data transport network, and customer migration to FTTH will

continue.

▪ TIM Enterprise: Leveraging its unique positioning and competitive advantages, the

acceleration of service revenues driven by further expansion in the ICT market will

continue, with an evolution of offerings toward higher value-added services, amplified

by positioning on key growth sectors (Cloud, IoT, Cybersecurity). The revenue mix

includes a stable absolute value contribution from the connectivity business and growth

in ICT revenues, which will exceed 70% of total revenues. The value of contracts is

expected to grow to over 5 billion euros in 2027. On the Cloud, TIM Enterprise will

continue to invest in its Data Center network, with a new facility operational by the end

of 2026 to be added to the existing 16, plus the upgrading of two more Data Centers,

for a total of about 200 million euros in investments over the plan period, increasing

installed capacity by more than 25%.

▪ TIM Brasil: Further revenue growth is expected, at a rate above inflation, together with

consolidation of market leadership, including through expansion of key vertical markets

and a focus on cost efficiency and digitization of services.

The Group will invest around 6 billion euros over the plan period, aiming to consolidate its

leadership and distinctive offerings in areas such as 5G, Cloud, IoT and artificial intelligence.

At the Domestic level, the plan also includes an extension of the cost transformation

project, with a cumulative target of additional cost and investment reduction of over 700

million euros to 2027, driven by the simplification and downsizing of cost structures. There

will be a focus on efficiency in the Consumer area and internalization of resources and skills

in the Enterprise area, with the aim of mitigating cost trends related to the change in

revenue mix.

ESG and innovation is also at the heart of the strategic plan, setting four key objectives –

people growth, sustainable infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology transformation –

for which the Group has identified quantitative targets that will guide the entire

organization.

TIM reaffirms its commitment to driving change toward gender parity (target of 35.5%

female managers by 2027, with full gender parity maintained on the Boards of Directors of

Group companies). In general, the plan aims to create a dynamic work environment in

which collaboration, merit and a desire to innovate are the engines for growth. Training

and reskilling will focus on innovation, specifically the adoption of AI in organizational

processes and gaining new skills for the increasing development of services and solutions

based on new technologies.

Environmental targets (100% renewable energy by 2025 and Net Zero by 2040) represent

an opportunity for the Group to further optimize the consumption energy and other

resources, reduce operating costs and minimize risks related to energy price fluctuations,

and enhance the leadership on environmental impact in competitive scenarios,

consistently with the regulation.

Cybersecurity is a strategic priority, with the strengthening of security code, automated

testing and an advanced anomaly detection system. There will be a strong push on

technology transformation, with targeted investments in ICT, adoption of network-tocloud, and the integration of AI into operational and decision-making processes.

Finally, the Group is targeting 17% growth per year in innovative services, with the goal of

further strengthening the deployment of solutions with high social and environmental

impact, such as applications for smart cities and digitization of the public administration,

i.e. services that will enact the Italian digital transition.

In conclusion, the 2025-2027 strategic plan integrates business and financial objectives

with ESG targets that aim to create a working environment fit for the ongoing drive for

innovation present in the global market, while also promoting operational efficiency,

stimulating innovation, and ensuring effective risk management and control.

LIKE-FOR-LIKE RESULTS IN FY 2024 AND THE FOURTH QUARTER 2024

The following are the main financial results of the like-for-like TIM Group (“like-for-like TIM Group ServCo”) in which the

organic economic and financial information relating to the operating performance for 2024 and 2023 have been reworked

based on management information. Such organic like-for-like information is prepared by simulating the separation operation

of the fixed network, with the creation of the NetCo component and the consequent definition of the (new) ServCo TIM

Group perimeter, as if it had occurred at the start of the reference period (January 1).

Specifically, the TIM Group’s “like-for-like” financial results for 2024 are based on:

a first half “like for like” estimate of revenues, OPEX and CAPEX divided between the TIM and NetCo components,

considering the final perimeter and simulating the impact of the relationship between TIM and NetCo/FiberCop, as

regulated by the Master Service Agreement (MSA);

second half results based on the actual impact of the relationship between TIM and NetCo/FiberCop, as regulated by the

MSA and Transitional Services Agreement (TSA).

The TIM Group’s financial results for 2023 are based on a “like-for-like” estimate of revenues, OPEX and CAPEX split between

the TIM and NetCo components, considering the final perimeter simulating the effect of transactions as if they had occurred

in January 2023 (to ensure a like-for-like comparison on an annual basis).

TIM ServCo Group preliminary like-for-like results

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

% Change

% Change

Revenues

3,812

TIM Domestic

2,758

3,733

14,493

14,062

2,737

10,162

10,011

of which TIM Consumer

1,551

1,524

6,078

6,040

of which TIM Enterprise

1,018

3,291

3,162

(15.4)

1,021

(4.9)

TIM Brasil

1,062

1,006

4,366

4,089

Service revenues

3,472

3,417

13,497

13,049

TIM Domestic

2,465

2,460

9,314

9,129

of which TIM Consumer

1,378

1,393

(3.5)

5,546

5,538

of which TIM Enterprise

3,017

2,846

(million euros) – organic data (*)

of which Sparkle

(11.9)

(2.9)

TIM Brasil

of which Sparkle

1,015

4,218

3,958

EBITDA

1,089

1,017

4,339

4,006

TIM Domestic

2,190

2,023

TIM Brasil

2,155

1,991

EBITDA AL

3,672

3,336

TIM Domestic

2,014

1,857

TIM Brasil

1,664

1,487

CAPEX (net of telecommunications

licenses)

TIM Domestic

2,091

2,064

1,311

1,291

TIM Brasil

EBITDA AL – CAPEX (net of

telecommunications licenses)

TIM Domestic

(23.8)

1,581

1,272

TIM Brasil

(*) The organic results exclude non-recurring items and the comparable base is calculated net of the foreign currency translation and the change in the scope of

consolidation.

INTRODUCTION

The TIM Group and TIM S.p.A. preliminary consolidated financial statements for the year 2024 and the comparative figures for

the previous year have been prepared in compliance with IFRS issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and

endorsed by the European Union (“IFRS”). The accounting policies and consolidation principles adopted are consistent with

those applied for the TIM Group Consolidated Financial Statements and the TIM S.p.A. Separate Financial Statements at

December 31, 2023, except for the amendments to the standards issued by IASB and adopted starting from January 1, 2024.

On July 1, 2024, the transaction for the sale of the business related to the domestic fixed network (primary network and

wholesale business of TIM S.p.A.), to FiberCop S.p.A. and Telenergia S.r.l. (“NetCo”) was completed. The P&L results from this

business have been classified, in accordance with IFRS 5, as Assets Sold/Available-for-Sale Assets. As a result of this

classification by NetCo, the figures in the separate income statement and the cash flow statement for 2023 have been

consistently reclassified, as required by IFRS 5.

In order to provide a better understanding of the performance of the business, a section has been included containing organic

economic and financial information relating to the operating performance in 2024 and 2023 for the scope of “TIM Group

ServCo”, reworked on the basis of management information. Such organic like-for-like information is prepared by simulating

the separation operation of the fixed network, with the creation of the NetCo component and the consequent definition of the

(new) ServCo TIM Group perimeter, as if it had occurred at the start of the reference period (January 1). Therefore, the 2024

like-for-like income results are reconstructed by simulating, for the first half of 2024, the impact of the relationship between

TIM and NetCo/FiberCop, governed by the Master Service Agreement (MSA), while for the second half they reflect the actual

accounting impact of the MSA and the Transitional Services Agreement (TSA). The 2023 results used as a comparison are also

based on “like-for-like” information, simulating the effects of the relationship between TIM and NetCo/FiberCop as if the sale

had taken place on January 1, 2023.

TIM Group, in addition to the conventional financial performance measures established by the IFRS Accounting Standards, uses

certain alternative performance measures in order to present a better understanding of the trend of operations and financial

condition.

Specifically, these alternative performance measures refer to: EBITDA; EBIT; organic change and impact of non-recurring items

on revenues, EBITDA and EBIT; EBITDA margin and EBIT margin; Net financial debt carrying amount and adjusted net financial

debt; Equity Free Cash Flow, Cash flow from operations; Cash flow from operations (net of licenses). Following the adoption of

IFRS 16, the TIM Group also presents the following additional alternative performance measures: EBITDA After Lease (“EBITDAAL”), Adjusted net financial debt After Lease, Equity Free Cash Flow After Lease.

In line with the ESMA guidance on alternative performance measures (Guidelines ESMA/2015/1415), the meaning and contents

of such are explained in the annexes and the analytical detail of the amounts of the reclassifications introduced and of the

methods for determining indicators is also provided.

The preliminary results of the 2024 financial year have not been audited by the Independent Auditors.

MAIN CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION

OF THE TIM GROUP

During 2024, the TIM Group:

on July 1, 2024, TIM S.p.A. transferred the Business Unit – consisting of the activities relating to the primary network, the

wholesale business and the entire shareholding in the subsidiary Telenergia S.r.l. – to FiberCop S.p.A., a company that

already managed the activities relating to the secondary fiber and copper network; concurrent with the transfer, TIM

S.p.A. sold its entire stake in the share capital of FiberCop S.p.A. to Optics Bidco S.p.A. (a subsidiary of Kohlberg Kravis

Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”)) and, together with FiberCop S.p.A., entered into a Master Services Agreement regulating the

terms and conditions of the services provided between FiberCop S.p.A. and TIM S.p.A.. On that date, therefore, the

deconsolidation of the transferred entity occurred and the effects of the Transaction on the income statement and

financial position were recognized. The income statement figures for the transferred Business Unit transferred, for

Telenergia S.r.l. and for FiberCop S.p.A., falling under the TIM Group until the sale date, were classified as Discontinued

Operations, in accordance with IFRS 5;

On June 24, 2024, through its subsidiary Telsy S.p.A. (Domestic Business Unit), the TIM Group acquired control of QTI

S.r.l., bringing the Group’s stake in the company’s share capital from 49% to 80%. QTI S.r.l. is engaged in the

development, production and marketing of innovative hi-tech products and services.

The main changes in the scope of consolidation in 2023 were the following:

the acquisition on April 20, 2023, by Telsy S.p.A. of the entire share capital of TS-Way S.r.l., a company engaged in the

field of IT security (Domestic Business Unit);

the sale on August 4, 2023 by TIM S.p.A. of the entire share capital of TIM Servizi Digitali S.p.A. (Domestic Business Unit).

Furthermore, in November 2023 the TIM Group, through Olivetti S.p.A., had sold the Olivetti business unit dedicated to cash

systems for the retail sector to Buffetti (Dylog group).

PRELIMINARY TIM GROUP RESULTS FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR

TIM Group’s total revenues (NetCo Discontinued Operations) in FY2024 amounted to 14,442 million euros, +0.9%

compared to FY2023 (14,311 million euros).

The breakdown of total revenues for the year 2024 by operating segment in comparison with 2023 is as follows:

(million euros)

% weight

% weight

Changes

absolute

like-for-like

Domestic

10,111

9,937

Brazil

4,366

4,412

(1.0)

Other Operations

Adjustments and eliminations

Consolidated Total

(0.2)

(0.2)

14,442

100.0

14,311

100.0

TIM Group like-for-like consolidated revenues are calculated as follows:

(million euros)

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

3,812

3,870

REVENUES

Foreign currency financial statements translation effect

% Change

% Change

(1.5)

14,442

14,311

(169)

ORGANIC REVENUES excluding non-recurring items

(323)

3,812

3,701

14,442

13,988

Master Service Agreement (MSA)

Other

3,812

3,733

14,493

14,062

Impacts deriving from:

Like-for-like ORGANIC REVENUES

TIM Group EBITDA (NetCo Discontinued Operations) in FY2024 is 4,825 million euros (4,645 million euros in FY2023, +3.9%).

EBITDA by operating segment for 2024, compared to 2023, was as follows:

(million euros)

Changes

% weight

% weight

absolute

like-for-like

Domestic

2,674

2,512

Brazil

2,155

2,141

(0.1)

(0.2)

Other Operations

Adjustments and eliminations

Consolidated Total

4,825

100.0

4,645

100.0

TIM Group like-for-like consolidated EBITDA is calculated as follows:

(million euros)

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

% Change

% Change

1,086

1,239

(12.3)

4,825

4,645

EBITDA

Foreign currency financial statements translation effect

Non-recurring expenses (income)

Effect of translating non-recurring expenses (income) in

currency EBITDA – excluding non-recurring items

ORGANIC

(157)

4,925

5,143

(1,814)

1,091

1,257

(13.2)

New Master Service Agreement (MSA)

(446)

(902)

Reversal of previous MSA between TIM and FiberCop

Other

(4.2)

Impacts deriving from:

Like-for-like ORGANIC EBITDA

1,089

1,017

4,339

4,006

The headcount of the TIM Group at December 31, 2024 was 26,887, of which 17,521 in Italy (47,180 at December 31, 2023, of

which 37,670 in Italy).

Capital expenditures and investments for mobile telephone licenses/spectrum of the TIM Group (NetCo Discontinued

Operations) for 2024, were 2,129 million euros (2,168 million euros in 2023).

Capex is broken down as follows by operating segment:

(million euros)

Domestic

% weight

% weight

Change

1,349

1,334

Other Operations

Adjustments and eliminations

2,129

100.0

2,168

100.0

Brazil

Consolidated Total

% of Revenues

(0.4)pp

Specifically:

the Domestic Business Unit (NetCo Discontinued Operations – Domestic ServCo) shows capital expenditures of 1,349

million euros, with a significant share aimed at Mobile and IT infrastructure development. The investment trend reflects

the increase in TIM Enterprise projects (Consip, PSN, Cloud) driven by the increased focus on ICT revenues;

the Brazil Business Unit posted capital expenditures in 2024 of 780 million euros (834 million euros for 2023). Excluding

the impact of changes in exchange rates (-61 million euros), investments increased by 7 million euros on 2023. The slight

increase is related to investments in Information Technology.

Adjusted net financial debt amounted to 10,126 million euros at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 15,530 million euros

compared to December 31, 2023 (25,656 million euros). This reduction was mainly due to the NetCo sale transaction finalized

on July 1, 2024, which resulted in a deleverage of 15.3 billion euros (including 1,960 million euros from the deconsolidation

of net financial debt for lease contracts recognized in application of IFRS16), in addition to the positive trend in operationalfinancial management.

For a better understanding of the information, the table below shows the various ways by which the Net Financial Debt can

be shown:

(million euros)

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

Change

(a-b)

10,237

25,776

(15,539)

(111)

(120)

Adjusted Net Financial Debt

10,126

25,656

(15,530)

Leases

(2,860)

(5,307)

2,447

7,266

20,349

(13,083)

Net financial debt carrying amount

Reversal of fair value measurement of derivatives and related

financial liabilities/assets

Adjusted Net Financial Debt – After Lease

Net financial debt carrying amount amounted to 10,237 million euros at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 15,539 million

euros compared to December 31, 2023 (25,776 million euros). The reversal of the fair value measurement of derivatives and

related financial liabilities/assets saw a positive change of 9 million euros due to the dynamics of the interest rate markets

and the liquidation of a substantial portion of the derivatives portfolio, with a corresponding reduction in underlying financial

liabilities, following the transfer of the bonds of TIM S.p.A., Telecom Italia Finance S.A. and Telecom Italia Capital S.A. to

Optics BidCo S.A.; this valuation adjusts the booked Net Financial Debt with no monetary effect.

Adjusted Net Financial Debt – After Lease (net of lease contracts) was equal to 7,266 million euros at December 31, 2024,

down by 13,083 million euros compared to December 31, 2023 (20,349 million euros).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted net financial debt decreased by 777 million euros compared to September 30, 2024

(10,903 million euros).

(million euros)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Change

(a-b)

10,237

10,904

(667)

(111)

(110)

Adjusted Net Financial Debt

10,126

10,903

(777)

Leases

(2,860)

(2,915)

7,266

7,988

(722)

Net financial debt carrying amount

Reversal of fair value measurement of derivatives and related

financial liabilities/assets

Adjusted Net Financial Debt – After Lease

As of December 31, 2024, the TIM Group’s available liquidity margin was equal to 8,364 million euros and calculated

considering:

“Cash and cash equivalents” and “Current securities other than investments” for a total of 4,364 million euros (4,695

million euros at December 31, 2023), also including 199 million euros in repurchase agreements expiring by January 2025;

Sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility amounting to 4,000 million euros, totally available.

This margin covers the Group’s non-current financial liabilities (including the portion of the medium/long-term loans due

within twelve months) maturing for at least the next 36 months.

For the purposes of determining the available liquidity margin, the “BTPs July 15, 2028” held by Telecom Italia Finance S.A.

and subject to a securities lending agreement with TIM S.p.A. signed on October 18, 2023 were not considered; in particular,

of the total nominal 131 million euros of securities subject to the loan, a part corresponding from time to time to a market

value of 99 million euros was pledged by TIM S.p.A. on October 25, 2023 against a guarantee bank issued on the same date

by MPS in favor of INPS, in support of the application of Art. 4 of Law no. 92 of June 28, 2012.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF THE BUSINESS UNITS

Domestic

Domestic Business Unit (NetCo Discontinued Operations – Domestic ServCo) revenues amounted to 10,111 million euros,

up 174 million euros compared to 2023 (+1.8%).

Domestic like-for-like revenues are calculated as follows:

(million euros)

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

2,758

2,704

Changes

10,111

9,937

Changes

REVENUES

Foreign currency financial statements translation effect

Non-recurring income/(expenses)

2,758

2,705

Master Service Agreement (MSA)

Other

2,758

2,737

10,162

10,011

ORGANIC REVENUES – excluding non-recurring items

10,111

9,937

Impacts deriving from:

Like-for-like ORGANIC REVENUES

“Like-for-like” service revenues amounted to 9,314 million euros (+185 million euros compared to 2023, +2.0%), thanks to

the growth in ICT and Multimedia revenues despite the impact of a competitive market on the customer base.

“Like-for-like” Handset and Bundle & Handset revenues, including the change in work in progress, totaled 848 million euros

in 2024, down 34 million euros from the previous year, due to a decline in both the TIM Enterprise and Wholesale

International Market segments.

Following the completion of the delayering operation, resulting in the sale of NetCo, the presentation of revenues has been

changed, so that the revenues shown below are divided between TIM Consumer, TIM Enterprise, and the Wholesale

International Market (TI Sparkle group), complete with the breakdown of the reference perimeter.

TIM Consumer. The reference perimeter is made up of the set of telephone and Internet services and products managed

and developed in Landline and Mobile for individuals and families (from public telephony, from caring activities and

administrative management of customers) and for customers of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), SOHO (Small

Office Home Office) and other mobile operators (MVNOs); it includes the company TIM Retail, which coordinates the

activities of its stores).

The main Key Performance Indicators of TIM Consumer were as follows:

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Total Fixed accesses (thousands)

7,169

7,499

7,799

Of which active ultra-broadband accesses (thousands)

5,478

5,404

5,269

Fixed Consumer ARPU (€/month) (1)

Mobile lines at period end (thousands)

15,984

16,397

16,812

of which Human calling (thousands)

13,280

13,578

13,991

Mobile churn rate (%) (2)

Mobile Consumer Human calling ARPU (€/month) (3)

(1) Organic Consumer service revenues in proportion to the average number of Consumer accesses.

(2) Percentage of human lines discontinued in the period compared to the average human lines.

(3) Organic consumer service revenues (excluding visitors and MVNOs) in proportion to average human calling lines.

(million euros) – organic data

TIM Consumer revenues – like-forlike

Service

revenues

Handset and Bundle & Handset

revenues

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

1,551

1,524

6,078

1,375

1,393

5,546

% Change

(a-b)/b

(c-d)/d

6,040

5,538

(1.1)

TIM Consumer’s FY2024 revenues amounted to 6,078 million euros and were an improvement of 38 million euros compared

to FY2023, despite the impact of the challenging competitive environment.

Service revenues, which totaled 5,546 million euros, increased by 8 million euros compared to 2023 (+0.1%).

TIM Consumer’s Handset and Bundle & Handset revenues totaled 532 million euros, +30 million euros compared to the first

half of 2023: the change is mainly related to higher sales volumes of mobile terminals.

■ TIM Enterprise. The reference perimeter consists of the set of connectivity services and products and ICT solutions

managed and developed for Top, Public Sector and Large Account customers. The following companies are included: Olivetti,

TI Trust Technologies, Telsy and Noovle.

(million euros) – organic data

TIM Enterprise revenues – like-forlike

Service revenues

Handset and Bundle & Handset

revenues

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

% Change

(a-b)/b

1,018

3,291

3,162

3,017

2,846

(9.6)

(13.3)

(c-d)/d

The segment’s revenues amounted to 3,291 million euros, up 129 million euros (+4.1%) from 2023, mainly due to the service

revenues component (+6.0%), driven by cloud and security services.

■ Wholesale International Market. Includes the activities of the TI Sparkle group, which operates in the market for

international voice, data and Internet services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators, ISPs/ASPs (Wholesale

market) and multinational companies through its own networks in the European, Mediterranean and South American markets.

Revenues for 2024 in the Wholesale International Market segment amounted to 971 million euros, down compared to 2023

(-50 million euros, -4.9%), due to the geopolitical situation that resulted in the postponement of several deals related to

fiber/spectrum sales and the rationalization of traditional voice revenues, partly offset by growth in revenues related to

mobile operator solutions.

Domestic Business Unit (NetCo Discontinued Operations – Domestic ServCo) EBITDA in 2024 amounted to 2,674 million

euros (+162 million euros compared to 2023, +6.4%).

Domestic like-for-like EBITDA is calculated as follows:

(million euros)

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

Changes

Changes

EBITDA

Foreign currency financial statements translation effect

Non-recurring expenses (income)

New Master Service Agreement (MSA)

Reversal of previous MSA between TIM and FiberCop

Other

ORGANIC EBITDA – excluding non-recurring items

(15.6)

2,674

2,512

2,774

3,160

(446)

(902)

(1,814)

2,190

2,023

(26.3)

(12.2)

Impacts deriving from:

Like-for-like ORGANIC EBITDA

Headcount at December 31, 2024 stood at 17,751 (37,901 as of December 31, 2023).

Brazil (average real/euro exchange rate 5.82877)

Revenues for 2024 of the Brazil Business Unit (TIM Brasil group) amounted to 25,448 million reais (23,834 million reais in

2023, +6.8%).

The growth was determined by service revenues (24,588 million reais vs 23,071 million reais for 2023, +6.6%) with mobile

telephony service revenues growing 6.8% in 2024 due to the continuous improvement of the post-paid segment. Revenues

from fixed services grew by 3.3% compared to 2023, driven above all by the growth rate of Ultrafibre.

Revenues from product sales totaled 860 million reais (763 million reais in 2023).

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled 6,631 million reais, increased by 5.7% on the fourth quarter of 2023 (6,275

million reais).

Mobile ARPU for 2024 was 31.4 reais (29.5 reais in 2023, +6.2%).

Total mobile lines at December 31, 2024 amounted to 62.1 million, +0.9 million lines compared to December 31, 2023 (61.2

million lines). Within this change, +2.6 million is attributable to the post-paid segment and -1.7 million to the pre-paid

segment. Post-paid customers represented 48.7% of the customer base as of December 31, 2024 (45.1% at December 31,

2023).

Broadband ARPU for 2024 was 97.2 reais (96.9 reais in 2023).

EBITDA in 2024 was 12,562 million reais (11,562 million reais in 2023, +8.6%) and the margin on revenues amounted to

49.4% (48.5% in 2023).

Organic EBITDA, net of the non-recurring items, increased by 8.3% and was calculated as follows:

(million Brazilian reais)

EBITDA

Changes

absolute

12,562

11,562

1,000

Non-recurring expenses (income)

ORGANIC EBITDA – excluding non-recurring items

12,562

11,604

The growth in EBITDA can mainly be attributed to the positive performance of revenues from services, partially offset by the

increase in operating costs.

The EBITDA margin stood at 49.4% in organic terms (48.7% in 2023).

EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled 3,325 million reais, +6.3% on the fourth quarter of 2023 (3,128 million reais).

In organic terms, as a percentage of revenues, the organic EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 50.1% (49.9%

in the fourth quarter of 2023).

Headcount at December 31, 2024 stood at 9,123 (9,267 as of December 31, 2023).

TIM S.P.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS

2024 revenues came to 9,218 million euros (8,967 million euros in 2023), with an increase of 251 million euros or +2.8%.

Like-for-like revenues are calculated as follows:

(million euros)

Change

REVENUES

Foreign currency financial statements translation effect

Non-recurring income/(expenses)

9,218

8,967

9,218

8,967

Master Service Agreement (MSA)

Other

9,285

9,101

ORGANIC REVENUES – excluding non-recurring items

Impacts deriving from:

Like-for-like ORGANIC REVENUES

“Like-for-like” service revenues amounted to 8,516 million euros (+194 million euros compared to 2023, +2.3%), thanks to the

growth in ICT and Multimedia revenues despite the impact of a competitive market on the customer base.

“Like-for-like” revenues from Handsets and Bundles & Handsets, including the change in work in progress, amounted to 769

million euros in 2024, down 10 million euros compared to 2023, mainly due to lower revenues in the Enterprise segment.

Following the completion of the delayering operation, resulting in the sale of NetCo, the presentation of revenues has been

changed, so that the revenues shown below are divided between Consumer & SMB and Enterprise, complete with the breakdown

of the reference perimeter.

Consumer + SMB The reference perimeter is made up of the set of telephone and Internet services and products managed

and developed in Landline and Mobile for individuals and families (from public telephony, from caring activities and

administrative management of customers) and for customers of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), SOHO (Small Office

Home Office) and other mobile operators (MVNOs).

Consumer & SMB revenues – like-for-like

5,621

5,623

Service revenues

5,087

5,117

(0.6)

(million euros)

Handset and Bundle & Handset revenues

Change %

service revenues in the segment amounted to 5,087 million euros, down 30 million euros (-0.6%) compared to 2023, mainly

attributable to competitive dynamics and the contraction in revenues from incoming traffic for the progressive reduction of

interconnection tariffs;

Handset and Bundle & Handset revenues totaled 534 million euros, up 28 million euros compared to the first half of 2023;

the change is related to higher sales volumes of mobile terminals.

Enterprise. The reference perimeter consists of the set of connectivity services and products and ICT solutions managed and

developed for Top, Public Sector and Large Account customers.

(million euros)

Enterprise revenues – like-for-like

3,265

3,065

Service revenues

3,031

2,790

(14.9)

Handset and Bundle & Handset revenues

Change %

Specifically, revenues from Enterprise services totaled 3,031 million euros, an increase of 241 million euros (+8.6%) over

2023, due to growth in cloud and security services.

EBITDA for FY2024 is 2,330 million euros (+131 million euros over FY2023, +6.0%).

Like-for-like EBITDA is calculated as follows:

(million euros)

EBITDA

2,330

2,199

Change

Foreign currency financial statements translation effect

Non-recurring expenses (income)

2,427

2,832

ORGANIC EBITDA – excluding non-recurring items

(14.3)

Impacts deriving from:

New Master Service Agreement (MSA)

(902)

(1,814)

Reversal of previous MSA between TIM and FiberCop

Other

1,849

1,737

Like-for-like ORGANIC EBITDA

AFTER LEASE INDICATORS

TIM Group, in addition to the conventional financial performance measures established by the IFRS Accounting Standards, uses

certain alternative performance measures in order to present a better understanding of the trend of operations and financial

condition. Specifically, following the adoption of IFRS 16, the TIM Group presents the following additional alternative performance

measures:

LIKE-FOR-LIKE EBITDA AFTER LEASE – TIM GROUP

(million euros)

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

1,089

1,017

(162)

Like-for-like ORGANIC EBITDA

Lease payments

Like-for-like EBITDA After Lease (EBITDAAL)

Changes

4,339

4,006

Changes

absolute

absolute

(153)

(5.9)

(667)

(670)

3,672

3,336

Changes

absolute

2,190

2,023

LIKE-FOR-LIKE EBITDA AFTER LEASE – DOMESTIC

(million euros)

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

Changes

Like-for-like ORGANIC EBITDA

Lease payments

(176)

(166)

(6.0)

Like-for-like EBITDA After Lease (EBITDAAL)

2,014

1,857

absolute

EBITDA AFTER LEASE – BRAZIL

(million euros)

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

Changes

absolute

ORGANIC EBITDA – excluding non-recurring items

Lease payments (*)

EBITDA After Lease (EBITDA-AL)

Changes

absolute

2,155

1,991

(119)

(109)

(9.2)

(491)

(504)

1,664

1,487

(*) Does not include approximately 287 million reais in sanctions associated with the decommissioning plan following the acquisition of the Oi Group’s movable assets;

approximately 49 million euros in 2024 (approx. 238 million reais; approx. 44 million euros in 2023).

ADJUSTED NET FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER LEASE – TIM GROUP

(million euros)

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

Change

Adjusted Net Financial Debt

10,126

25,656

(15,530)

Leases

(2,860)

(5,307)

7,266

20,349

Adjusted Net Financial Debt – After Lease

2,447

(13,083)

TIM S.p.A. LIKE-FOR-LIKE EBITDA AFTER LEASE

(million euros)

Changes

absolute

Like-for-like ORGANIC EBITDA

1,849

1,737

Lease payments

(164)

(153)

Like-for-like EBITDA After Lease (EBITDA-AL)

1,685

1,584

ADJUSTED NET FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER LEASE TIM S.p.A.

(million euros)

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

Change

Adjusted Net Financial Debt

9,915

21,149

(11,234)

Leases

(835)

(3,103)

2,268

Adjusted Net Financial Debt – After Lease

9,080

18,046

(8,966)

EVENTS AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2024

In Brazil, TIM S.A. settles disputes with C6 group and monetizes its

interests

On February 11, 2024, TIM S.A. (“TIM” or the “Company”) – a Brazilian subsidiary of the TIM Group – and Banco C6 S.A. (“C6” or

the “Bank”), entered into an agreement (“Agreement”) that will end all disputes related to the partnership between the two

Companies (“Partnership”) and, as a result, resolve the four arbitration proceedings currently pending.

During the Partnership period, TIM obtained the right to a minority stake in the bank’s capital, and with the termination of the

Partnership, TIM will realize total gross income of approximately 280 million Brazilian reais.

The combination of financial services with mobile telephony has produced positive effects in other areas of TIM S.A.’s business,

such as increased customer loyalty, increased digitization in the purchase of top-ups and payment of bills.

The Agreement provides for the termination of the Partnership, as well as the transfer of all shares held by TIM in C6, as well as

all outstanding signing bonuses, in the amount of 520 million Brazilian reais (before taxes). The transfer of shares is subject to

the approval of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). Once this approval is obtained, the Agreement and Partnership

will be concluded.

TIM: BoD approves MEF and Retelit’s bid for Sparkle

TIM’s Board of Directors, which met under the chairmanship of Alberta Figari on February 12, 2025, reviewed the binding offer

for the purchase of TIM’s 100% stake in Sparkle, received the previous day from the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance

(MEF) and Retelit.

Following an extensive and thorough review, conducted with the assistance of leading financial and legal advisors, the Board

unanimously approved – with the favorable opinion of the Related Parties Committee – the offer submitted by the MEF and

Retelit, which values Sparkle at 700 million euros.

Contracts will be signed by April 11, 2025, and the sale is expected to be finalized by the first quarter of 2026, once preparatory

activities, including obtaining Antitrust and Golden Power approvals, have been completed.

The Executive responsible for preparing the corporate accounting documents, Adrian Calaza Noia, hereby declares, pursuant to